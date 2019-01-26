Geisenberger wins, Sweeney gets bronze for US at worlds

Toni Eggert, left and Sascha Benecken from Germany in action during the men's luge World Championships in Winterberg, Germany, Saturday, Jan.26, 2019. (Caroline Seidel/dpa via AP)

WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Natalie Geisenberger of Germany won the luge world championship for the fourth time on Saturday, holding off fellow German Julia Taubitz and American Emily Sweeney.

Taubitz was second and Sweeney became the 13th USA Luge athlete to win a medal at a world championships by earning the bronze.

Geisenberger was the fastest in both runs, beating Taubitz by nearly half a second. It was the ninth world title overall for Geisenberger, when adding in her wins in sprint and team events. That's more than any other female luge athlete, one more than German star Tatjana Huefner.

Sweeney's bronze came less than a year after she fractured her neck and spine in a horrifying crash at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Also Saturday, Germany's Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken won the world doubles title, topping compatriots Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt and Austria's Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller.