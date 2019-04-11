Garin upsets Chardy in marathon match at US Clay tourney

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Garin upset No. 2 seed Jeremy Chardy to advance to the quarterfinals in one of the longest matches in US Clay history on Wednesday at the US Men's Clay Court Championship.

Garin saved five match points to defeat Chardy 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7) in a match that lasted 3 hours, 5 minutes, the fourth-longest match in US Clay history.

Garin advances to face Henri Laaksonen, who beat Ryan Harrison 6-4, 7-5 in the second round.

Marcel Granollers, the 2008 US Clay champion, needed just 47 minutes to get past Bernard Tomic 6-1, 6-2 in the shortest second-round match in tournament history. Granollers will meet Casper Ruud, who upset No. 4 seed Reilly Opelka 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinal.

Santiago Gonzalez and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi won the opening-round match on Wednesday in doubles play and advanced to the semifinals after Taylor Fritz and Reilly Opelka had to withdraw because of an ankle injury.

The quarterfinals begin on Thursday.

