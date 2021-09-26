Gallen, Marte help Diamondbacks slow down Dodgers, 7-2 JACK THOMPSON, Associated Press Sep. 25, 2021 Updated: Sep. 26, 2021 12:21 a.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte and Carson Kelly homered early off Clayton Kershaw, Zac Gallen pitched one-run ball for six innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks kept the Los Angeles Dodgers from reaching 100 wins by beating them 7-2 on Saturday night.
The Dodgers (99-56) remain behind first-place San Francisco in the NL West race. The second-place team will host the NL wild-card game on Oct. 6, likely against the St. Louis Cardinals, who have won a franchise-record 15 consecutive games.