GRAND CANYON 91, PRAIRIE VIEW 64

FG FT Reb
PRAIRIE VIEW Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bell 19 1-2 0-0 1-3 0 4 2
Kendall 13 1-2 2-3 1-2 0 3 4
Cox 29 3-7 4-4 5-6 0 3 10
Daniels 31 4-13 1-2 1-4 1 0 9
Roberts 31 7-17 3-4 1-3 1 4 18
Gambrell 17 2-7 1-1 0-0 2 0 5
Douglas 16 3-7 2-2 2-4 2 1 10
Guess 16 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
Myles 15 2-2 0-0 2-5 0 4 4
Hughes 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ware 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Briscoe 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Ifejeh 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-60 13-16 14-29 6 21 64

Percentages: FG .400, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Douglas 2-4, Roberts 1-4, Cox 0-1, Daniels 0-4, Gambrell 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bell, Cox).

Turnovers: 16 (Roberts 4, Bell 2, Cox 2, Gambrell 2, Kendall 2, Briscoe, Hughes, Myles, Ware).

Steals: 8 (Cox 2, Guess 2, Douglas, Hughes, Kendall, Ware).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
GRAND CANYON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McGlothan 24 5-7 5-7 1-7 0 4 17
Ouedraogo 24 2-4 2-4 2-5 0 2 6
Blacksher 30 4-10 0-0 0-1 3 1 12
Miller-Moore 20 1-6 0-0 3-6 4 0 2
Woods 29 8-11 4-4 1-1 3 1 25
McMillian 22 4-7 0-0 1-2 2 3 11
Igiehon 13 1-3 3-6 3-5 0 2 5
Blackmon 12 3-6 0-0 1-1 1 0 9
Zdor 12 1-2 0-0 1-5 0 1 2
Lloyd 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ellis 4 0-0 2-2 2-2 0 2 2
Gerdes 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Spry 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 29-57 16-23 15-35 13 17 91

Percentages: FG .509, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 17-27, .630 (Woods 5-7, Blacksher 4-7, Blackmon 3-4, McMillian 3-4, McGlothan 2-3, Lloyd 0-1, Miller-Moore 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Igiehon).

Turnovers: 16 (Blacksher 3, Igiehon 3, McGlothan 3, Ouedraogo 2, Blackmon, Ellis, Gerdes, Lloyd, Zdor).

Steals: 6 (Blacksher 2, Miller-Moore, Ouedraogo, Spry, Woods).

Technical Fouls: None.

Prairie View 35 29 64
Grand Canyon 40 51 91

