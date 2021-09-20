GOP state Sen. Matt Dolan jumps into US Senate race in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican state Sen. Matt Dolan formally entered the race for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat on Monday, adding a centrist voice more akin to exiting Republican Rob Portman's than to the crowded, Trump-aligned field of GOP hopefuls.
In a telephone interview, Dolan said Portman's work building a bipartisan coalition to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure package — a bill he supported and other Senate candidates opposed — as an example of the results-driven effort Ohioans want from a senator.