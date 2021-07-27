GLIMPSES: Fragments of detail tell different Olympic stories

TOKYO (AP) — It's easy to think of the Olympics as epic, as a collection of significant moments stitched into a grand and thrilling narrative. And the Games are often certainly that. But sometimes the genius is in the details — not even the details of actual competition, necessarily, but the tiny things that happen in passing.

In Associated Press photographer David Goldman's case, the wet foot of Britain's Jessica Learmonth tells its own story Tuesday as she transitions in the rain from the biking leg of the women's individual triathlon to running.