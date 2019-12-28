Frk scores 2 in debut for Kings in 3-2 OT win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Martin Frk scored two third-period goals in his debut with the Kings, and Jeff Carter scored the winner in overtime as Los Angeles beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Friday night.

Frk scored his first goal early in the third and cut a two-goal Sharks lead in half. He tied it with another score with 1:24 left in regulation.

Jack Campbell had 22 saves as the Kings snapped a three-game skid.

Joe Thornton snapped a 47-game goal-scoring drought and added an assist for the Sharks, who lost their fourth straight and are 1-9-1 over their last 11.

Thornton hadn’t scored in a regular-season game since March 18 of last season.

Aaron Dell turned back 33 shots for San Jose.

Thornton scored at 11:39 of the second on a backhanded pass from Radim Simek, giving San Jose a 2-0 lead.

Erik Karlsson also scored for San Jose. Karlsson scored on a wrist shot from just inside the blue line at 6:16 of the second. His fourth goal broke a scoreless tie.

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) pokes the puck away from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Joakim Ryan (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) pokes the puck away from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Joakim Ryan (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Photo: Tony Avelar, AP Photo: Tony Avelar, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Frk scores 2 in debut for Kings in 3-2 OT win over Sharks 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

Thornton had an assist on Karlsson’s goal, the 1,078th of his career. He needs one more to tie Adam Oates for seventh on the NHL’s all-time list.

The 26-year-old Frk, who signed with the Kings as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, was recalled from Ontario of the WHL on Monday.

NOTES: Kings C Trevor Lewis (upper body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 21. … F Dustin Brown (illness) didn’t travel with the team. … Sharks D Simek played for the first time since missing eight games with knee injury. … Sharks D Mario Ferraro (upper body) was back in the lineup after missing three games with an upper body injury. … G Martin Jones had started all 20 regular-season games against the Kings since coming to San Jose during the 2015-16 season. Dell was the first San Jose goalie other than Jones to start against the Kings since Alex Stalock (April 11, 2015). … D Jacob Middleton and F Noah Gregor were assigned to San Jose of the American Hockey League. … The Sharks are 1-5 under interim coach Bob Boughner, since the firing of Peter DeBoer on Dec. 11.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Vancouver on Saturday.

Sharks: Host Philadelphia on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports