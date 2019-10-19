Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores

PREP FOOTBALL CLASS 6A

Abilene 35, Haltom 18

Aldine Eisenhower 27, Aldine Nimitz 14

Alief Elsik 42, Clute Brazoswood 13

Alief Taylor 24, Alief Hastings 23

Allen 58, Dallas Jesuit 33

Arlington Bowie 56, FW Trimble Tech 3

Arlington Lamar 52, FW Paschal 0

Arlington Martin 21, Arlington 3

Austin Anderson 70, Austin High 49

Austin Bowie 23, Austin Akins 20

Austin Vandegrift 42, Round Rock Westwood 17

Austin Westlake 69, Del Valle 17

Beaumont West Brook 35, La Porte 12

Buda Hays 62, Kyle Lehman 7

Cedar Hill 28, Mansfield Lake Ridge 24

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 49, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 42

Channelview 28, Beaumont United 25

Cibolo Steele 35, New Braunfels 14

Converse Judson 30, Smithson Valley 13

Cypress Bridgeland 29, Houston Langham Creek 0

Cypress Falls 42, Jersey Village 0

Dallas Skyline 29, Richardson 9

De Soto 54, Grand Prairie 7

Deer Park 27, Houston King 20

Denton Guyer 42, Keller 10

Dickinson 33, League City Clear Springs 17

Duncanville 39, Richardson Pearce 7

Edinburg 41, Edinburg Economedes 28

EP Montwood 49, EP Pebble Hills 36

Euless Trinity 41, Weatherford 20

Fort Bend Austin 44, Fort Bend Clements 14

Fort Bend Kempner 28, Fort Bend Dulles 14

Galena Park North Shore 63, Baytown Sterling 0

Garland Sachse 24, North Garland 21

Harlingen 42, Brownsville Hanna 8

Houston Chavez 63, Houston Westbury 14

Houston Heights 45, Houston Westside 44

Houston Memorial 35, Houston Spring Woods 6

Houston Strake Jesuit 21, Pearland 14

Humble Atascocita 61, Pasadena Dobie 6

Humble Kingwood 24, Humble Summer Creek 7

Irving MacArthur 28, Irving Nimitz 14

Justin Northwest 49, FW Polytechnic 14

Katy 47, Katy Seven Lakes 0

Katy Mayde Creek 14, Katy Taylor 10

Keller Central 17, Northwest Eaton 14

Killeen Harker Heights 17, Hewitt Midway 14

Killeen Shoemaker 42, Waco 31

Klein Cain 63, Klein Forest 27

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 49, La Joya 42

Laredo United South 49, Eagle Pass 21

League City Clear Creek 35, Houston Clear Lake 9

Lewisville Hebron 31, Lewisville Flower Mound 11

Lewisville Marcus 15, Coppell 7, OT

Longview 49, Rockwall-Heath 13

Mansfield 56, Waxahachie 30

Mansfield Summit 25, South Grand Prairie 17

McAllen Memorial 41, McAllen 7

McKinney 29, Plano West 14

Mesquite 18, Tyler Lee 14

Midland Lee 62, Odessa 7

Mission 30, PSJA North 13

N. Richland Hills Richland 30, San Angelo Central 27

Odessa Permian 35, Amarillo Tascosa 27

Pearland Dawson 33, Richmond George Ranch 14

Plano 42, Plano East 20

Prosper 29, McKinney Boyd 3

Richardson Berkner 41, Dallas Molina 7

Richardson Lake Highlands 49, Dallas White 0

Rockwall 76, North Mesquite 7

Round Rock 34, Round Rock Stony Point 31, OT

Round Rock McNeil 28, Leander 3

SA Churchill 30, SA MacArthur 14

SA East Central 42, New Braunfels Canyon 14

SA Madison 56, LEE 14

SA Northside Jay 39, SA Northside Stevens 36

SA Northside Warren 21, SA Northside Taft 10

San Benito 27, Harlingen South 17

Schertz Clemens 58, San Marcos 24

Spring Westfield 49, Aldine MacArthur 6

Temple 64, Killeen Ellison 38

The Woodlands 31, Conroe 16

Weslaco 41, Donna North 7

Wolfforth Frenship 33, Midland 0

Wylie 14, Garland Rowlett 13

CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 55, Katy Paetow 17

Abilene Cooper 51, Amarillo Caprock 24

Aledo 45, Cleburne 0

Alice 56, Somerset 17

Alvin Shadow Creek 51, Friendswood 6

Austin Northeast 20, Austin William Travis 7

Azle 73, FW Chisholm Trail 6

Barbers Hill 21, Vidor 7

Boerne-Champion 49, SA Kennedy 0

Brenham 21, Elgin 0

Brownsville Memorial 43, Donna 6

Brownsville Pace 53, Brownsville Lopez 21

Bryan Rudder 35, Montgomery Lake Creek 28

Burleson Centennial 42, Waco University 22

Canutillo 19, EP Riverside 10Canyon Randall 38, Plainview 20

Castroville Medina Valley 35, Uvalde 34

CC Calallen 35, CC Tuloso-Midway 14

CC Miller 34, CC Flour Bluff 28

CC Moody 27, CC Ray 21, OT

Cedar Park 20, Hutto 16

College Station 48, Magnolia 24

Colleyville Heritage 84, Carrollton Turner 6

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 42, Victoria East 6

Corsicana 41, Sulphur Springs 14

Crosby 42, Santa Fe 12

Dallas Highland Park 56, Dallas Samuell 6

Denison 10, Frisco 7

Edcouch-Elsa 49, Laredo Cigarroa 0

El Paso Eastlake 29, EP Chapin 0

Ennis 52, Forney 0

EP Andress 51, EP Jefferson 12

EP Austin 35, EP Bowie 21

EP Burges 49, El Paso 0

EP Eastwood 31, EP Del Valle 28, OT

EP El Dorado 38, EP Bel Air 17

EP Hanks 75, Clint Horizon 30

Everman 45, Burleson 28

Frisco Centennial 39, Frisco Heritage 28

Frisco Lone Star 41, Lewisville The Colony 38

FW Eastern Hills 60, FW North Side 41

Georgetown 35, Pflugerville 12

Granbury 42, Saginaw Boswell 10

Grapevine 55, Carrollton Smith 17

Huntsville 35, Rosenberg Lamar 21

Joshua 21, Arlington Seguin 18

Kaufman 34, Terrell 33

Lake Dallas 34, Frisco Memorial 29

Lancaster 63, Dallas Adams 0

Leander Glenn 35, Georgetown East View 28

Longview Pine Tree 38, Nacogdoches 28, OT

Lubbock Cooper 45, WF Rider 13

Lubbock Coronado 58, Lubbock Monterey 48

Lucas Lovejoy 63, Princeton 35

Lufkin 55, Tomball 22

Magnolia West 49, Waller 20

Manor 50, Pflugerville Connally 35

Mansfield Legacy 35, Dallas Wilson 7

Mansfield Timberview 84, Dallas Sunset 0

Marble Falls 45, Bastrop 37

Marshall 45, Jacksonville 13

McKinney North 56, West Mesquite 34

Mercedes 51, Pharr Valley View 7

Mesquite Poteet 51, Wylie East 10

Montgomery 48, Cleveland 14

Mount Pleasant 21, Hallsville 7

N. Richland Hills Birdville 55, Denton 14

Nederland 48, Baytown Lee 26

New Caney Porter 21, Port Arthur Memorial 14

Parkland 56, EP Ysleta 7

Pflugerville Weiss 17, Bastrop Cedar Creek 16

Port Lavaca Calhoun 63, Floresville 14

Port Neches-Groves 51, Dayton 14

Red Oak 70, Dallas Adamson 0

Richmond Foster 44, Angleton 21

Royse City 17, Greenville 14

SA Alamo Heights 56, Lockhart 49

SA Brackenridge 18, SA Lanier 15

SA Houston 18, SA Highlands 16

SA Southside 36, Gregory-Portland 24

SA Southwest 36, SA McCollum 13

Saginaw 42, FW Brewer 30

San Antonio Harlan 45, Eagle Pass Winn 16

Seguin 40, Austin McCallum 14

Sharyland Pioneer 63, Mission Sharyland 28

Texarkana Texas 27, Sherman 14

Whitehouse 43, Lindale 36

CLASS 4A

Argyle 65, Paris 44

Aubrey 59, Krum 3

Beeville Jones 27, Gonzales 3

Boerne 41, Pleasanton 7

Burkburnett 54, Mineral Wells 28

Caddo Mills 55, Dallas Roosevelt 6

Carthage 40, Tyler Chapel Hill 14

China Spring 52, Gatesville 13

Crandall 35, Waxahachie Life 8

Decatur 38, Springtown 31

Devine 48, Crystal City 12

El Campo 28, Sealy 0

Fischer Canyon Lake 28, Burnet 20

Fort Stockton 26, Monahans 13

Fredericksburg 35, Taylor 10

Freeport Brazosport 35, Bay City 20

FW Benbrook 49, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

FW Castleberry 42, Lake Worth 41

Gainesville 24, WF Hirschi 21

Giddings 30, Bellville 16

Glen Rose 34, Ferris 15

Graham 49, Bridgeport 14

Hamshire-Fannett 36, Liberty 24

Henderson 36, Kilgore 29

Hidalgo 35, Rio Grande City La Grulla 14

Hillsboro 69, Venus 0

Hondo 26, Poteet 24

Houston Furr 23, Worthing 13

Houston Wheatley 23, Yates 13

Huffman Hargrave 44, Bridge City 21

Iowa Park 42, Vernon 0

Jasper 53, Huntington 7

Kennedale 49, FW Dunbar 0

La Feria 55, Zapata 15

La Grange 25, Caldwell 15

La Marque 55, Houston Scarborough 0

Lampasas 52, Liberty Hill 10

Levelland 41, Borger 14

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 34, Splendora 21

Llano 35, Cuero 16

Longview Spring Hill 56, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 7

Lubbock Estacado 27, Dalhart 0

Lumberton 21, Livingston 9

Mabank 21, Quinlan Ford 0

Melissa 29, Celina 17

Midland Greenwood 41, Snyder 0

Midlothian Heritage 75, Athens 42

Navasota 10, Stafford 7

Orange Grove 50, Ingleside 48

Paris North Lamar 22, Sanger 14

Pearsall 25, Carrizo Springs 18

Pecos 54, Sweetwater 49

Port Isabel 63, Progreso 0

Raymondville 35, Rio Hondo 21

Robinson 55, Madisonville 35

Rockport-Fulton 42, CC West Oso 7

Rusk 32, Bullard 14

SA Brooks 20, SA Texas Military 13, OT

Salado 35, Lorena 21

Shepherd 42, Cleveland Tarkington 25

Silsbee 58, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 28

Sinton 51, Robstown 6

Smithville 44, Brookshire Royal 6

Sunnyvale 58, Nevada Community 17

Sweeny 27, Wharton 6

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 37, Gilmer 24

Van 21, Palestine 14

Waco Connally 42, Mexia 26

Waco La Vega 42, Stephenville 10

West Columbia 56, Fulshear 7

Wills Point 49, Brownsboro 21

Wimberley 56, Bandera 28

CLASS 3A

Abernathy 42, Coahoma 0

Altair Rice 28, Boling 18

Anahuac 35, Woodville 34

Anderson-Shiro 40, New Waverly 7

Anson 40, Coleman 12

Ballinger 33, San Angelo Grape Creek 6

Bangs 47, Merkel 6

Bells 35, Paris Chisum 7

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 49, Quitman 21

Bishop 21, Santa Gertrudis Academy 14

Brady 53, Johnson City 3

Brock 38, Whitesboro 3

Buffalo 42, Blooming Grove 13

Buna 54, Warren 42

Bushland 41, Littlefield 7

Cameron Yoe 50, Little River Academy 7

Canadian 41, Childress 14

CC London 41, Taft 21

Cisco 75, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

Clyde 33, Early 0

Columbus 42, Palacios 28

Comanche 24, Millsap 3

Comfort 24, Blanco 21

Corrigan-Camden 45, Kountze 0

Cotulla 20, Jourdanton 14

Crockett 42, Coldspring-Oakhurst 21

Daingerfield 62, Queen City 0

Dallas Life Oak Cliff 40, Eustace 20

Danbury 38, Bloomington 12

Diboll 48, Elkhart 0

Dublin 36, Rio Vista 10

East Bernard 27, Ganado 14

East Chambers 50, Kirbyville 0

Eastland 76, Breckenridge 34

Edna 63, Luling 6

Falfurrias 23, Aransas Pass 20, 2OT

Friona 35, Spearman 14

George West 28, Mathis 14

Gladewater Sabine 50, New London West Rusk 29

Grand Saline 35, Alba-Golden 0

Grandview 42, Groesbeck 0

Gunter 31, WF City View 27

Hallettsville 18, Yoakum 7

Hitchcock 24, Hempstead 20

Holliday 13, Henrietta 0

Holliday 13, Henrietta 0

Hooks 35, Hughes Springs 19

Howe 42, Lone Oak 6

Idalou 38, Colorado City 6

Jacksboro 48, Tolar 7

Lago Vista 70, Manor New Tech 0

Leonard 51, Blue Ridge 26

Lexington 29, Clifton 13

Lubbock Roosevelt 29, Stanton 13

Lyford 27, San Diego 21

Malakoff 72, Dallas A+ Academy 0

Marion 51, Karnes City 27

Mineola 44, White Oak 7

Mount Vernon 42, Atlanta 7

Natalia 71, Dilley 0

New Boston 44, Redwater 0

Newton 58, Hemphill 22

Odem 35, Monte Alto 7

Omaha Pewitt 32, De Kalb 26

Orangefield 21, Hardin 6

Palestine Westwood 31, Trinity 28

Palmer 41, Edgewood 16

Pilot Point 36, Boyd 21

Ponder 36, Bowie 21

Poth 33, Skidmore-Tynan 9

Pottsboro 61, Bonham 6

Rogers 46, Hamilton 14

Rogers 46, Hamilton 14

SA Cole 35, Lytle 10

Sadler S&S Consolidated 25, Callisburg 7

Santa Rosa 42, Banquete 14

Schulenburg 49, Van Vleck 34

Scurry-Rosser 50, Dallas Gateway 32

Shallowater 62, Muleshoe 24

Slaton 38, Amarillo River Road 27

Sonora 30, Ingram Moore 0

Stockdale 48, Nixon-Smiley 20

Teague 42, McGregor 21

Tornillo 13, Fabens 7

Troup 38, Frankston 13

Troy 62, Rockdale 44

Tulia 34, Dimmitt 24

Van Alstyne 46, Commerce 36

Vanderbilt Industrial 38, Goliad 7

Wall 14, Tuscola Jim Ned 7

Waskom 28, Elysian Fields 19

Whitewright 28, Cooper 13

Whitney 48, West 7

Winnsboro 34, Tatum 13

Winona 13, Arp 12

CLASS 2A

Agua Dulce 56, Woodsboro 0

Albany 49, Roscoe 0

Alto 29, Price Carlisle 7

Baird 54, West Texas Homeschool 6

Bosqueville 62, Moody 38

Bovina 70, Plains 0

Bremond 49, Granger 14

Bruceville-Eddy 34, Riesel 16

Bruni 35, Premont 18

Burton 47, Louise 7

Centerville 33, Malakoff Cross Roads 0

Charlotte 38, Pettus 0

Chilton 34, Iola 12

Clarksville 70, Overton 40

Crawford 36, Goldthwaite 0

Cumby 52, Waco Texas Wind 6

Dawson 58, Meridian 0

Detroit 40, Simms Bowie 36

Deweyville 56, Hull-Daisetta 14

Eldorado 70, Miles 0

Electra 55, Petrolia 19

Falls City 63, Runge 14

Farwell 25, Springlake-Earth 12

Flatonia 28, Somerville 0

Frost 21, Hubbard 14

Garrison 26, Beckville 7

Grapeland 53, Lovelady 16

Gruver 42, Booker 6

Harleton 28, Tenaha 13

Harper 26, Sabinal 7

Hawkins 22, Cushing 8

Holland 59, Rosebud-Lott 0

Honey Grove 62, Quinlan Boles 0

Italy 41, Axtell 0

Jewett Leon 62, Kerens 24

Joaquin 21, Timpson 14

La Pryor 53, D'Hanis 6

La Villa 56, Benavides 0

Lindsay 63, Olney 0

Mart 63, Wortham 0

Mason 62, Junction 6

Menard 27, Rocksprings 24

Mount Enterprise 48, Maud 28

New Deal 42, Floydada 0

Normangee 49, Cayuga 28

Ozona 31, Forsan 24

Panhandle 70, Amarillo Highland Park 6

Post 48, Olton 21

Quanah 48, Memphis 8

Ralls 40, Smyer 6

Refugio 83, Freer 14

San Augustine 66, Groveton 39

San Saba 49, Hico 0

Santa Maria 28, Ben Bolt 14

Santo 33, Archer City 13

Saratoga West Hardin 42, Colmesneil 12

Seymour 17, Alvord 7

Shelbyville 43, Pineland West Sabine 8

Shiner 52, Weimar 7

Stamford 31, Winters 28

Stinnett West Texas 52, Sanford-Fritch 0

Stratford 40, Vega 19

Sudan 68, Seagraves 36

Sundown 50, Hale Center 0

Sunray 46, Boys Ranch 42

Tahoka 63, Crosbyton 6

Thorndale 48, Milano 16

Thrall 44, Marlin 33

Three Rivers 65, Riviera Kaufer 30

Tioga 20, Era 14

Tom Bean 22, Collinsville 14

Valley Mills 21, De Leon 0

Valley View 39, Celeste 0

Wallis Brazos 18, Yorktown 13

Wellington 50, Munday 6

Wheeler 68, Shamrock 2

Windthorst 63, Ranger 13

Wolfe City 34, Bogata Rivercrest 20

CLASS 1A

Abbott 51, Gholson 6

Anton 40, Amherst 36

Aspermont 44, Rotan 0

Blanket 57, Rising Star 0

Blum 54, Covington 6

Borden County 53, Ackerly Sands 0

Brackett 44, Center Point 18

Brookesmith 51, Mullin 0

Calvert 45, Bryan Christian Homeschool 0

Eden 58, Paint Rock 8

Fort Hancock 38, Marfa 13

Garden City 58, Water Valley 12

Gilmer Union Hill 58, Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 12

Groom 58, Hedley 8

Happy 50, Nazareth 22

Hart 34, Lorenzo 23

Ira 54, Spur 24

Jayton 54, Roby 6

Knox City 58, Vernon Northside 6

Lamesa Klondike 58, Loraine 12

Loop 86, Cotton Center 41

Meadow 46, Wellman-Union 0

Miami 44, Follett 39

Moran 54, Three Way 12

Morton 46, Whiteface 45

New Home 27, Lockney 18

Newcastle 70, Savoy 7

O'Donnell 52, Lenorah Grady 6

Paducah 76, Chillicothe 28

Perrin-Whitt 54, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 8

Rankin 68, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 14

Rule 68, Guthrie 0

Saint Jo 56, Bryson 8

Sanderson 54, Sierra Blanca 8

Sterling City 60, Westbrook 12

Throckmorton 56, Bowie Gold-Burg 7

Veribest 46, Bronte 0

Waco Methodist 58, Waco Parkview Christian 12

Whitharral 44, Lazbuddie 30

Woodson 78, Forestburg 44

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Arlington Oakridge 29, Austin SPC Combined Saints 14

Austin Regents 41, Austin Hyde Park 0

Austin Veritas 76, Austin Hill Country 56

Bay Area Christian 47, Houston Northland Christian 0

Beaumont Kelly 24, Katy Pope John 18

Beaumont Legacy Christian 41, Sabine Pass 28

Bellaire Episcopal 31, Houston Kinkaid 17

Bullard Brook Hill 33, Tyler Grace Community 28

Bulverde Bracken 43, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 22

CC John Paul 24, Brownsville St. Joseph 14

Cedar Hill Trinity 51, McKinney Christian 0

Dallas Episcopal 42, Houston Christian 0

Dallas Parish Episcopal 54, Dallas Bishop Lynch 14

Dallas Tyler Street 51, Greenville Christian 31

Flower Mound Coram Deo 35, FW Temple Christian 30

Fredericksburg Heritage 54, Cedar Park Summit 0

Frisco Legacy Christian 38, FW Southwest Christian 34

FW All Saints 31, Addison Trinity 20

FW Country Day 49, Casady, Okla. 23

Gainesville State School 24, WF Hirschi 21

Giddings State School 46, SA Castle Hills 0

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 49, SA St. Gerard 30

Houston Lutheran South 34, Victoria St. Joseph 33

Houston Second Baptist 56, Houston Westbury Christian 0

Houston St. John's 31, Dallas Greenhill 17

Houston St. Pius X 36, Tomball Concordia 35

Houston St. Thomas 41, SA Antonian 27

Irving The Highlands 52, Irving Universal 6

John Cooper 21, FW Trinity Valley 20

Katy Faith West 84, Logos Prep 52

Longview Trinity 51, Dallas Fairhill 0

Midland Christian 49, Argyle Liberty Christian 21

SA FEAST 64, SA Winston 14

Seguin Lifegate 50, Austin Harmony Science 0

Shiner St. Paul 31, Temple Central Texas 14

The Woodlands Christian 55, Frassati Catholic 20

Tomball Rosehill 39, Woodlands Legacy Prep 22

Waco Vanguard 52, Round Rock Christian 0

OTHER

Concordia 58, Marble Falls Faith 42

FW Covenant Classical 46, FW Hill School 0

McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 76, Legacy Classical Christian 34

Plano Coram Deo 35, FW Temple Christian 30

Plano John Paul II 37, Dallas Bishop Dunne 35

San Marcos Baptist Academy 20, Schertz John Paul II 7

Victoria Faith 28, Temple Holy Trinity 14

Weatherford Christian 30, Irving Faustina Academy 8

Westlake Academy 38, Haslet Heritage 34

Williamson County Home School 79, Cranfills Gap 54