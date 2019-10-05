PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Arlington Lamar 50, FW Trimble Tech 0

The Woodlands College Park 28, Klein Forest 9

CLASS 5A

Manvel 55, Houston Madison 0

CLASS 4A

Lubbock Estacado 34, Clint 10

CLASS 2A

Gorman 50, Morgan 0

CLASS 1A

Aspermont 56, Rule 6

Blackwell 52, Veribest 6

Blanket 47, Santa Anna 0

Gordon 53, Zephyr 6

Grandfalls-Royalty 47, Fort Davis 0

Jayton 53, Rotan 0

Jonesboro 50, Aquilla 0

McLean 53, Happy 6

Rochelle 65, Mullin 0

Saint Jo 58, TACA Storm 8

Westbrook 46, Ackerly Sands 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Austin Regents 42, SA Holy Cross 6

The Woodlands Christian 63, Pasadena First Baptist 12

OTHER

Corinth Classical 41, Imagine Intl Academy of North Texas 0

Fort Bend Chargers 48, Orange Community Christian 46

Weatherford Christian 62, Dallas Fairhill 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Beaumont United vs. Beaumont West Brook, ppd. to Oct. 5th.

Longview Heritage vs. Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel, ccd.

West Orange-Stark vs. Jasper, ccd.