Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Alief Hastings 42, Clute Brazoswood 14
Amarillo Tascosa 44, Wolfforth Frenship 21
Arlington Houston 54, FW Trimble Tech 0
Austin Akins 49, Kyle Lehman 25
Austin Vandegrift 28, Round Rock Stony Point 7
Austin Westlake 35, Austin Bowie 0
Brownsville Hanna 30, Harlingen South 7
Buda Hays 42, Del Valle 21
Byron Nelson 21, FW Eaton 17
Cibolo Steele 36, SA East Central 10
Conroe Oak Ridge 73, Conroe 14
Converse Judson 49, Schertz Clemens 7
Coppell 35, Irving Nimitz 14
Copperas Cove 22, Temple 18
Cypress Fairbanks 28, Cypress Creek 14
Dallas Skyline 28, Richardson Pearce 27
Deer Park 41, Beaumont United 20
Dickinson 41, Alvin 7
Eagle Pass 41, Del Rio 0
Edinburg Vela 21, Weslaco East 0
EP Americas 29, EP Montwood 20
EP Coronado 42, EP Pebble Hills 25
EP Eastwood 34, EP El Dorado 14
Euless Trinity 48, N. Richland Hills Richland 3
Fort Bend Travis 24, Fort Bend Bush 7
Galena Park North Shore 70, Channelview 7
Garland Lakeview Centennial 41, Garland Naaman Forest 14
Garland Sachse 48, Garland Rowlett 0
Harlingen 38, Brownsville Rivera 7
Hewitt Midway 53, Belton 21
Houston Clear Lake 28, Clear Brook 6
Houston King 41, La Porte 27
Justin Northwest 62, FW North Side 6
Katy Seven Lakes 40, Katy Cinco Ranch 10
Keller 49, Keller Central 7
Killeen 55, Waco 17
Killeen Shoemaker 35, Killeen Harker Heights 14
Klein Oak 49, Klein Cain 7
La Joya Palmview 28, Brownsville Memorial 10
Lake Travis 56, Austin Anderson 14
Laredo United 37, Laredo Alexander 0
League City Clear Springs 49, League City Clear Creek 14
Lewisville 17, Lewisville Marcus 13
Lewisville Flower Mound 48, Irving MacArthur 28
Lewisville Hebron 52, Irving 13
Longview 55, Mesquite 24
Lufkin 38, Waller 7
Mansfield 9, Grand Prairie 0
McAllen Memorial 21, McAllen Rowe 14
McKinney 34, McKinney Boyd 24
Mesquite Horn 55, Tyler Lee 41
Midland 49, Odessa 35
Midland Lee 43, Odessa Permian 36
Mission 21, La Joya 14
Montgomery 43, Montgomery Lake Creek 20
New Braunfels Canyon 49, San Marcos 21
Pasadena 40, Pasadena Rayburn 27
Pearland 28, Richmond George Ranch 7
Pearland Dawson 37, Alief Elsik 16
Pflugerville Hendrickson 28, Round Rock McNeil 26
Plano East 58, Dallas Jesuit 44
PSJA Memorial 17, Donna 14
PSJA Southwest 46, Brownsville Porter 7
Richardson Berkner 34, Dallas White 19
Richardson Lake Highlands 63, Richardson 35
Rockwall-Heath 28, North Mesquite 0
Round Rock 73, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 21
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 49, Round Rock Westwood 20
SA Churchill 24, SA Roosevelt 20
SA Madison 49, SA Johnson 28
SA Northside Jay 41, SA Northside Marshall 28
SA Northside O'Connor 33, SA Northside Stevens 3
SA Southwest 17, Eagle Pass Winn 15
San Benito 35, Los Fresnos 8
Smithson Valley 20, New Braunfels 3
Southlake Carroll 57, Keller Timber Creek 13
Spring 48, Aldine MacArthur 13
Spring Westfield 46, Aldine Davis 0
Tyler 45, Sherman 13
Weatherford 28, Hurst Bell 15
Weslaco 57, Edinburg North 6
|CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 77, Cleveland 7
Aledo 49, Arlington Seguin 7
Amarillo 58, Abilene Cooper 27
Amarillo Caprock 59, Lubbock Coronado 49
Angleton 35, Friendswood 20
Austin LBJ 35, Seguin 28
Austin McCallum 63, Austin William Travis 0
Barbers Hill 35, Santa Fe 25
Bastrop 42, Leander Glenn 28
Boerne-Champion 43, SA Alamo Heights 37
Brenham 34, Pflugerville Weiss 7
Burleson 53, Cleburne 20
Canyon 47, Pampa 14
Carrollton Smith 21, Carrollton Creekview 18
CC Calallen 23, Port Lavaca Calhoun 20
CC Moody 28, CC Miller 27
CC Ray 63, Victoria West 49
Cedar Park 34, Manor 21
Clint Horizon 42, EP Ysleta 31
Colleyville Heritage 49, Denton 21
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 44, CC Carroll 14
Crosby 30, Baytown Lee 28
Crowley 41, Saginaw Boswell 35
Dallas Kimball 41, Dallas Conrad 0
Denison 44, Denton Braswell 7
Dumas 24, Hereford 17
Ennis 35, Greenville 14
EP Andress 48, EP Irvin 19
EP Austin 7, EP Burges 6
EP Bowie 65, EP Jefferson 15
EP Del Valle 48, EP Chapin 13
EP Hanks 30, EP Riverside 6
EP Parkland 45, Canutillo 13
Everman 27, Joshua 0
Fort Bend Marshall 60, Houston Madison 2
Frisco 48, Lucas Lovejoy 45
Frisco Independence 34, Frisco Centennial 21
Frisco Lone Star 63, Frisco Heritage 14
Frisco Reedy 28, Princeton 9
Georgetown East View 38, Elgin 7
Gregory-Portland 48, Alice 22
Humble Kingwood Park 63, Baytown Goose Creek 6
Huntsville 50, Bryan Rudder 7
Hutto 40, Leander Rouse 0
Kerrville Tivy 28, Castroville Medina Valley 21
Lancaster 49, Dallas Wilson 28
Lewisville The Colony 31, Little Elm 7
Lindale 36, Jacksonville 34
Lockhart 65, Uvalde 20
Lubbock Cooper 49, Canyon Randall 7
Lubbock Monterey 42, Lubbock 13
Magnolia 55, Conroe Caney Creek 7
Magnolia West 27, College Station 21
Mansfield Lake Ridge 35, Mansfield Summit 24
Mansfield Legacy 56, Dallas Sunset 0
Manvel 52, Houston Waltrip 0
Marble Falls 21, Bastrop Cedar Creek 20
Marshall 49, Longview Pine Tree 17
Mercedes 28, Roma 18
Nacogdoches 56, Mount Pleasant 27
New Caney 34, New Caney Porter 28, 2OT
North Forney 39, Sulphur Springs 24
Pharr Valley View 35, Laredo Cigarroa 0
Plainview 22, Abilene Wylie 19
Port Arthur Memorial 43, Houston Austin 14
Port Neches-Groves 34, Nederland 21
Prosper 43, Plano 35
Red Oak 65, Seagoville 0
Rosenberg Lamar 48, Katy Paetow 14
Royse City 23, Terrell 7
SA Burbank 14, SA Lanier 9
SA Harlandale 54, SA McCollum 0
SA Kennedy 33, SA Memorial 9
SA Southside 56, Floresville 21
Saginaw 34, Granbury 20
Sharyland Pioneer 30, Edcouch-Elsa 28
Splendora 55, Bridge City 13
Texas City 32, Galveston Ball 21
Vidor 28, Dayton 7
West Mesquite 49, Texarkana Texas 21
WF Rider 45, Wichita Falls 27
Whitehouse 35, Hallsville 28
|CLASS 4A
Alvarado 45, Dallas Pinkston 0
Aransas Pass 40, Santa Gertrudis Academy 8
Argyle 63, Celina 21
Atlanta 54, Hooks 20
Aubrey 21, Bridgeport 8
Bellville 35, Brookshire Royal 0
Brownfield 42, Kermit 20
Bullard 41, Canton 27
Bushland 54, Muleshoe 0
Caddo Mills 23, Dallas Lincoln 0
Carthage 48, Kilgore 22
CC West Oso 28, Ingleside 12
China Spring 47, Brownwood 34
Clint 41, Clint Mountain View 28
Columbus 14, Boling 7
Crandall 48, Athens 14
Cuero 73, Wimberley 14
Dallas Carter 15, Carrollton Ranchview 14
Denver City 44, Tornillo 8
Devine 42, Carrizo Springs 14
Diboll 48, Trinity 0
Emory Rains 33, Commerce 21
Fairfield 28, Salado 15
Fort Stockton 46, Lamesa 14
Gainesville 49, Decatur 48
Geronimo Navarro 63, Bandera 7
Giddings 23, La Grange 14
Gladewater 36, Tatum 35, OT
Glen Rose 56, Venus 6
Gonzales 35, Boerne 28
Graham 41, Vernon 12
Hillsboro 27, Godley 21
Hondo 31, Crystal City 6
Huffman Hargrave 60, Livingston 6
Iowa Park 49, Krum 10
Jasper 54, Center 25
Kaufman 28, Forney 26
Kingsville King 48, Hidalgo 0
La Vernia 24, Pleasanton 21
Lampasas 49, Fredericksburg 47
Liberty 35, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 13
Liberty Hill 47, Fischer Canyon Lake 0
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 18, Lumberton 0
Lorena 67, Mexia 6
Melissa 50, Paris North Lamar 35
Midlothian Heritage 56, Mabank 28
Monahans 41, Sweetwater 34, OT
Orange Grove 56, Sinton 37
Palestine 47, Tyler Chapel Hill 27
Pearsall 30, Poteet 26
Perryton 24, Borger 0
Pittsburg 41, Longview Spring Hill 20
Rockport-Fulton 46, Robstown 10
Rusk 48, Wills Point 6
San Elizario 28, Fabens 18
Sealy 43, Needville 14
Seminole 38, Andrews 22
Shepherd 27, Huntington 7
Smithville 30, Caldwell 20
Snyder 56, Pecos 20
Somerset 34, CC Tuloso-Midway 6
Springtown 56, Burkburnett 33
Sweeny 55, Houston Washington 0
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 54, Gilmer 42
Van 21, Henderson 20
Waco Connally 39, Robinson 14
Waco La Vega 49, Gatesville 14
Waxahachie Life 28, Quinlan Ford 14
West Columbia 21, El Campo 0
West Orange-Stark 34, Hamshire-Fannett 10
Zapata 28, Rio Grande City La Grulla 14
|CLASS 3A
Alba-Golden 55, Frankston 35
Altair Rice 61, Hempstead 14
Anahuac 35, Orangefield 17
Ballinger 58, San Angelo Texas Leadership 7
Big Lake Reagan County 43, Anthony 33
Blanco 36, Johnson City 14
Breckenridge 28, Clyde 0
Brock 77, Paradise 21
Buffalo 62, Scurry-Rosser 6
Buna 28, Kirbyville 7
Cameron Yoe 55, Lago Vista 14
Canadian 49, Spearman 24
Childress 30, Tulia 12
Cisco 56, Bangs 20
Clifton 48, Rogers 8
Coahoma 39, Lubbock Roosevelt 22
Coldspring-Oakhurst 46, Palestine Westwood 12
Colorado City 48, Stanton 7
Comanche 22, Tolar 14
Cooper 34, Bells 33
Corrigan-Camden 47, Hemphill 6
Crane 31, Alpine 7
Daingerfield 58, New Diana 7
Dilley 50, Nixon-Smiley 6
Dublin 35, Millsap 34
Edgewood 63, Corsicana Mildred 19
Edna 41, Vanderbilt Industrial 0
El Maton Tidehaven 52, Bloomington 6
Elysian Fields 39, De Kalb 21
Eustace 31, Dallas Madison 26
Franklin 73, Crockett 28
Friona 36, Dimmitt 0
George West 69, Falfurrias 0
Goliad 17, Yoakum 14
Grandview 56, Maypearl 6
Hallettsville 45, Luling 0
Hearne 46, Rosebud-Lott 0
Hebbronville 49, Taft 16
Holliday 56, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0
Ingram Moore 38, Comfort 28
Jacksboro 44, Rio Vista 29
Jarrell 69, Manor New Tech 0
Jefferson 62, Redwater 7
Jourdanton 21, SA Cole 8
Kemp 22, Malakoff 20
La Marque 27, Houston Kashmere 6
Littlefield 50, Amarillo River Road 23
Lyford 35, Bishop 3
Marion 35, Lytle 6
Merkel 46, Coleman 7
Mineola 27, Winnsboro 21
Mount Vernon 28, New Boston 0
New Waverly 22, Kountze 17
Newton 47, Anderson-Shiro 0
Nocona 17, WF City View 12
Odem 28, CC London 27
Omaha Pewitt 43, Queen City 0
Palmer 45, Blooming Grove 12
Pilot Point 49, Bowie 7
Poth 28, Stockdale 6
Pottsboro 61, Lone Oak 14
Rice 56, Dallas Gateway 0
Rockdale 44, Little River Academy 22
San Diego 24, Mathis 0
Schulenburg 27, Ganado 7
Shallowater 37, Slaton 10
Skidmore-Tynan 48, Natalia 38
Sonora 47, Brady 12
Sunnyvale 46, Farmersville 13
Teague 63, West 49
Troup 48, Arp 6
Tuscola Jim Ned 28, Eastland 19
Universal City Randolph 41, Karnes City 0
Van Alstyne 78, Bonham 64
Wall 41, Early 6
Waskom 41, Ore City 6
White Oak 47, Gladewater Sabine 37
Whitesboro 32, Boyd 28
Whitney 39, Groesbeck 14
Winona 40, Quitman 0
Woodville 48, Hardin 7
|CLASS 2A
Abernathy 54, Idalou 6
Albany 34, Hamlin 27
Alto 34, Gladewater Union Grove 0
Alvord 42, Olney 6
Anson 47, San Angelo Grape Creek 0
Archer City 51, Electra 7
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 62, Prairie Lea 0
Ben Bolt 8, Riviera Kaufer 6
Big Sandy 38, Cushing 0
Blue Ridge 14, Paris Chisum 12
Bosqueville 82, Axtell 19
Bovina 35, Springlake-Earth 6
Bronte 70, Paint Rock 24
Bruni 32, Agua Dulce 10
Burton 69, Snook 32
Cayuga 32, Malakoff Cross Roads 0
Center Point 42, Junction 26
Centerville 38, Jewett Leon 29
Christoval 39, Eldorado 30
Clarksville 46, Mount Enterprise 0
Colmesneil 46, Burkeville 0
Crawford 14, Hico 10
Cross Plains 33, Roscoe 12
D'Hanis 26, Runge 20
Dawson 28, Wortham 12
Falls City 49, Pettus 7
Farwell 42, Sudan 8
Flatonia 20, Louise 12
Floydada 27, Post 6
Freer 15, Santa Maria 14
Gorman 63, Santa Anna 14
Granger 35, Chilton 0
Groveton 32, Hull-Daisetta 18
Gruver 59, Stratford 28
Hamilton 69, Florence 27
Haskell 56, Baird 28
Hawley 35, Ozona 12
Holland 52, Milano 6
Honey Grove 20, Bogata Rivercrest 19
Iola 49, Bartlett 0
Itasca 22, Moody 20
Joaquin 58, Harleton 14
La Pryor 45, Charlotte 0
La Villa 35, Premont 6
Leakey 74, Medina 34
Lovelady 40, Evadale 6
Mart 67, Frost 6
Mason 56, Sabinal 0
McCamey 50, Wink 21
Memphis 39, Munday 14
Miles 20, Rocksprings 14
Muenster 52, Windthorst 21
New Deal 61, Sundown 19
Olton 55, Hale Center 32
Panhandle 51, Sanford-Fritch 36
Plains 30, Seagraves 14
Price Carlisle 73, Hawkins 0
Quanah 52, Shamrock 20
Ralls 49, New Home 0
Refugio 55, Three Rivers 0
Riesel 33, Italy 6
San Augustine 28, Shelbyville 14
San Saba 62, De Leon 12
Santo 46, Ranger 13
Seymour 21, Chico 14
Shiner 39, Wallis Brazos 7
Simms Bowie 47, Overton 20
Stamford 36, Forsan 12
Stinnett West Texas 68, Sunray 30
Tahoka 56, Smyer 12
Tenaha 42, Linden-Kildare 6
Timpson 46, Beckville 3
Valley Mills 55, Goldthwaite 14
Vega 16, Clarendon 14
Wellington 42, Wheeler 8
Wolfe City 39, Como-Pickton 0
Woodsboro 50, Benavides 6
Yorktown 47, Kenedy 14
|CLASS 1A
Apple Springs 52, Chester 6
Aquilla 46, Abbott 0
Blanket 52, Sidney 6
Borden County 53, Lenorah Grady 8
Brackett 30, Harper 10
Brookesmith 53, Rising Star 6
Buckholts 55, Oglesby 51
Bynum 58, Mount Calm 6
Calvert 55, McDade 8
Coolidge 56, Penelope 6
Eden 71, Robert Lee 68
Evant 52, Jonesboro 40
Fort Davis 45, Marfa 41
Garden City 38, Sterling City 34
Grandfalls-Royalty 72, Dell City 22
Happy 66, Lorenzo 20
Ira 71, Hermleigh 41
Lometa 66, Zephyr 44
Matador Motley County 58, Silverton 6
McLean 54, Miami 0
Nazareth 52, Petersburg 6
Oakwood 85, Trinidad 0
Richland Springs 75, Rochelle 22
Ropesville Ropes 66, Wellman-Union 0
Roscoe Highland 54, Water Valley 8
Saint Jo 56, Perrin-Whitt 36
Sierra Blanca 75, Imperial Buena Vista 30
Spur 46, Rotan 20
Strawn 80, Gordon 0
Throckmorton 66, Woodson 16
White Deer 60, Turkey Valley 8
Whiteface 55, Meadow 7
Wilson 63, Southland 56
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Argyle Liberty Christian 35, Dallas Parish Episcopal 28
Beaumont Legacy Christian 6, Tomball Rosehill 0
Boerne Geneva 49, Waco Reicher 14
Bulverde Bracken 60, Victoria Faith 14
Cedar Hill Trinity 59, Bullard Brook Hill 12
Dallas Bishop Dunne 21, Plano Prestonwood 14
Dallas Bishop Lynch 31, Plano John Paul II 0
Dallas Christian 35, Tyler Grace Community 20
FW Lake Country 50, FW Calvary 14
FW Nolan 63, Addison Trinity 14
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 42, Temple Central Texas 7
Houston Second Baptist 28, Houston Lutheran South 21
Houston St. Thomas 52, Houston St. Pius X 49
Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 32, Waco Live Oak Classical 14
Longview Trinity 70, Greenville Christian 21
Lubbock Christian 24, Lubbock Trinity 10
Midland Christian 32, FW All Saints 26
Muenster Sacred Heart 58, Sherman Texoma 22
SA Central Catholic 16, SA Antonian 14
SA Holy Cross 19, Brownsville St. Joseph 0
The Woodlands Christian 53, Houston Northland Christian 20
Tyler Gorman 49, McKinney Christian 28
|OTHER
Alpha Omega 42, Bryan Allen Academy 13
Austin Brentwood 27, SA Christian 21, OT
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 55, Grand Saline 13
Bluff Dale 30, Gustine 22
Cypress Bridgeland 49, Cypress Park 7
Cypress Community Christian 21, Victoria St. Joseph 17
Groom def. Higgins , forfeit
Haltom 50, San Angelo Central 33
Houston Westbury Christian def. Fort Bend Christian , forfeit
Moran def. Trent , forfeit
San Antonio Veterans Memorial 13, SA Houston 0
Tioga 31, Campbell 0
Willow Park Trinity Christian 20, Flower Mound Coram Deo 14
Woodlands Legacy Prep 28, Bryan Brazos Christian 6
|TCAF 6-Man II
|Quarterfinal
Azle Christian School 54, Arlington St. Paul 6
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Loop vs. Welch Dawson, ccd.
Sabine Pass vs. Grapeland, ccd.
