Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores

PREP FOOTBALL CLASS 6A

Austin Vandegrift 28, Round Rock Stony Point 7

Byron Nelson 21, FW Eaton 17

Coppell 35, Irving Nimitz 14

Cypress Fairbanks 28, Cypress Creek 14

Dickinson 41, Alvin 7

EP Coronado 42, EP Pebble Hills 25

Garland Lakeview Centennial 41, Garland Naaman Forest 14

Garland Sachse 48, Garland Rowlett 0

Houston Clear Lake 28, Clear Brook 6

Katy Seven Lakes 40, Katy Cinco Ranch 10

Keller 49, Keller Central 7

La Joya Palmview 28, Brownsville Memorial 10

Spring 48, Aldine MacArthur 13

Tyler 45, Sherman 13

CLASS 5A

Austin McCallum 63, Austin William Travis 0

Carrollton Smith 21, Carrollton Creekview 18

Dumas 24, Hereford 17

Fort Bend Marshall 60, Houston Madison 2

Frisco Independence 34, Frisco Centennial 21

Frisco Lone Star 63, Frisco Heritage 14

Frisco Reedy 28, Princeton 9

Hutto 40, Leander Rouse 0

Lewisville The Colony 31, Little Elm 7

Lubbock Cooper 49, Canyon Randall 7

Manvel 52, Houston Waltrip 0

SA Kennedy 33, SA Memorial 9

CLASS 4A

Aubrey 21, Bridgeport 8

Bushland 54, Muleshoe 0

Denver City 44, Tornillo 8

Glen Rose 56, Venus 6

Graham 41, Vernon 12

Melissa 50, Paris North Lamar 35

Perryton 24, Borger 0

Seminole 38, Andrews 22

West Columbia 21, El Campo 0

CLASS 3A

Canadian 49, Spearman 24

Childress 30, Tulia 12

Cisco 56, Bangs 20

Crane 31, Alpine 7

Friona 36, Dimmitt 0

George West 69, Falfurrias 0

La Marque 27, Houston Kashmere 6

Merkel 46, Coleman 7

Poth 28, Stockdale 6

CLASS 2A

Albany 34, Hamlin 27

Archer City 51, Electra 7

Dawson 28, Wortham 12

Farwell 42, Sudan 8

Floydada 27, Post 6

Gorman 63, Santa Anna 14

La Pryor 45, Charlotte 0

Leakey 74, Medina 34

Mason 56, Sabinal 0

Quanah 52, Shamrock 20

Ralls 49, New Home 0

Seymour 21, Chico 14

Stinnett West Texas 68, Sunray 30

Tahoka 56, Smyer 12

Vega 16, Clarendon 14

Wellington 42, Wheeler 8

CLASS 1A

Aquilla 46, Abbott 0

Blanket 52, Sidney 6

Brookesmith 53, Rising Star 6

Coolidge 56, Penelope 6

Garden City 38, Sterling City 34

Grandfalls-Royalty 72, Dell City 22

McLean 54, Miami 0

Nazareth 52, Petersburg 6

Oakwood 85, Trinidad 0

Richland Springs 75, Rochelle 22

Ropesville Ropes 66, Wellman-Union 0

Roscoe Highland 54, Water Valley 8

Strawn 80, Gordon 0

White Deer 60, Turkey Valley 8

Whiteface 55, Meadow 7

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Beaumont Legacy Christian 6, Tomball Rosehill 0

Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 32, Waco Live Oak Classical 14

Longview Trinity 70, Greenville Christian 21

SA Holy Cross 19, Brownsville St. Joseph 0

OTHER

Bluff Dale 30, Gustine 22

Cypress Bridgeland 49, Cypress Park 7

Groom def. Higgins , forfeit

Houston Westbury Christian def. Fort Bend Christian , forfeit

Moran def. Trent , forfeit

Tioga 31, Campbell 0

Woodlands Legacy Prep 28, Bryan Brazos Christian 6

Quarterfinal TCAF 6-Man II

Azle Christian School 54, Arlington St. Paul 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Sabine Pass vs. Grapeland, ccd.