PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Abilene 13, Midland 0

Amarillo Tascosa 48, EP Americas 42

Austin Vandegrift 29, Pflugerville Hendrickson 20

Austin Westlake 57, Austin High 0

Belton 48, Killeen Harker Heights 14

Brownsville Hanna 28, Mission Sharyland 23

Buda Hays 35, Austin Anderson 3

Clear Falls 69, Houston Bellaire 46

Converse Judson 58, Cibolo Steele 21

Cypress Falls 55, Houston Northbrook 0

Cypress Ranch 52, Cypress Bridgeland 10

Dickinson 35, Katy Taylor 7

Edinburg 45, Mercedes 18

Edinburg Vela 34, Los Fresnos 13

EP Coronado 31, El Paso Eastlake 0

EP Franklin 55, EP Coronado 0

EP Franklin 55, EP El Dorado 0

Garland Sachse 43, Wylie 27

Hewitt Midway 56, Killeen Ellison 27

Houston Clear Lake 56, Houston Chavez 0

Houston King 56, Clear Brook 35

Humble Kingwood 50, Pasadena Rayburn 0

Katy Morton Ranch 62, Houston 13

Katy Morton Ranch 62, Houston MSTC 13

Killeen 48, Copperas Cove 14

Klein 55, Klein Cain 21

Klein Collins 37, Conroe Oak Ridge 16

Lake Travis 51, Austin Akins 13

Laredo Johnson 22, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 19

Laredo United 23, San Benito 10

Longview 56, Ruston, La. 35

Midland Lee 57, EP Eastwood 14

New Braunfels 33, New Braunfels Canyon 19

North Garland 41, Garland Lakeview Centennial 14

Odessa Permian 70, International-Broward, Fla. 8

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 63, Leander 21

Round Rock Westwood 27, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7

SA East Central 31, San Marcos 21

SA Madison 49, SA Churchill 17

SA Northside Marshall 14, SA Northside Stevens 9

SA Northside O'Connor 31, SA Northside Jay 21

SA Reagan 34, SA Johnson 28

SA South San Antonio 35, SA Lee 7

SA Southwest 24, Laredo United South 21

San Angelo Central 31, EP Pebble Hills 20

Schertz Clemens 19, Smithson Valley 13

The Woodlands 24, The Woodlands College Park 17

Weslaco 21, Harlingen South 7

Weslaco East 7, Harlingen 0

Wolfforth Frenship 30, EP Andress 14

CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 42, Leander Rouse 9

Amarillo Palo Duro 47, Borger 8

Angleton 48, Houston Westside 15

Austin Crockett 61, Austin Lanier 20

Austin LBJ 41, Austin McCallum 7

Brownsville Pace 19, PSJA Southwest 7

Burleson 24, Joshua 0

Canyon Randall 26, Amarillo 19

Castroville Medina Valley 23, Lockhart 19

CC Moody 42, CC Carroll 13

CC Ray 49, CC King 34

Cedar Park 14, Katy Cinco Ranch 13

Cleburne 47, Waco University 3

Clint Horizon 41, EP Bel Air 27

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 30, CC Flour Bluff 27

Crosby 35, West Orange-Stark 24

Dripping Springs 49, Austin William Travis 0

Dumas 31, Plainview 7

Eagle Pass Winn 21, Pearsall 0

Edcouch-Elsa 37, Edinburg North 7

EP Austin 33, Clint 21

EP Burges 19, EP Socorro 14

EP Del Valle 37, Canutillo 14

EP Hanks 39, El Paso 13

EP Irvin 55, San Elizario 0

EP Parkland 53, EP Chapin 14

EP Riverside 28, EP Jefferson 0

EP Ysleta 29, EP Bowie 28

Fort Bend Marshall 52, Manvel 51, OT

Fort Bend Willowridge 51, Houston Waltrip 21

Frisco 56, Frisco Lebanon Trail 14

Hereford 33, Lubbock Estacado 14

Houston Furr 33, Hempstead 20

Hutto 42, Houston Lamar 39

Kerrville Tivy 30, Boerne-Champion 27

Laredo Nixon 28, Zapata 7

Lubbock Cooper 35, Lubbock Monterey 25

Lubbock Coronado 34, Clovis, N.M. 7

Mesquite Poteet 46, Tyler Lee 21

Midlothian 55, Arlington Seguin 14

Pharr Valley View 59, Donna North 7

SA Alamo Heights 41, SA Kennedy 0

SA Brackenridge 41, SA Burbank 34

Seguin 42, Austin Reagan 0

Sharyland Pioneer 43, Brownsville Rivera 14

Tomball Memorial 21, Bryan 14

Uvalde 41, SA Memorial 7

Victoria East 31, Victoria West 28

Vidor 44, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7

Wichita Falls 30, Burkburnett 24

CLASS 4A

Andrews 48, Snyder 26

Bay City 44, Houston Westbury 12

Beeville Jones 52, Sinton 14

Big Spring 39, Pecos 20

Brownfield 39, Muleshoe 0

Burnet 42, Manor New Tech 0

Bushland 27, Perryton 3

Caddo Mills 55, Lone Oak 26

Carthage 66, Gilmer 14

CC West Oso 35, CC John Paul 27

China Spring 28, Alvarado 14

Clint Mountain View 62, Tornillo 0

Crystal City 16, Laredo Cigarroa 10

Cuero 48, Gonzales 15

Diboll 9, Liberty 6

Emory Rains 22, White Oak 16

Fabens 38, EP Cathedral 0

Fairfield 17, Palestine 14

Fischer Canyon Lake 50, Smithville 30

Fort Stockton 34, San Angelo Lake View 6

Freeport Brazosport 54, Houston North Forest 19

FW Castleberry 15, Godley 14

FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 29, FW Carter-Riverside 17

Giddings 22, Cameron Yoe 21

Gladewater 44, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 37

Glen Rose 28, Sunnyvale 20

Hamshire-Fannett 47, Huntington 0

Henderson 37, Center 7

Huffman Hargrave 18, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7

Ingleside 43, Vanderbilt Industrial 42

Iowa Park 41, Sweetwater 0

Iowa Park 41, Sweetwater, Okla. 0

Jasper 71, Livingston 10

Kilgore 42, Texarkana Texas 14

Kingsville King 41, Robstown 0

La Feria 21, Port Isabel 14

La Vernia 51, Lampasas 50, OT

Levelland 29, Pampa 22

Liberty Hill 89, Pflugerville Connally 34

Llano 38, Lago Vista 7

Longview Spring Hill 19, Rusk 16

Lorena 42, Teague 7

Lytle 34, Dilley 6

Madisonville 48, Navasota 14

Mexia 46, Coldspring-Oakhurst 20

Midland Greenwood 28, Seminole 21

Midlothian Heritage 26, Stephenville 21

Orange Grove 36, Rio Grande City La Grulla 21

Pleasanton 39, Devine 14

Raymondville 30, Brownsville St. Joseph 14

Rio Hondo 56, Hidalgo 0

Robinson 28, Whitney 27

Sealy 26, Bellville 3

Shepherd 35, Splendora 21

Silsbee 48, Bridge City 14

Springtown 30, Kennedale 0

Sweeny 51, Fulshear 14

Tatum 64, Hughes Springs 36

Taylor 35, Salado 25

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 41, Atlanta 7

Tyler Chapel Hill 20, Bullard 19

Van 21, Pittsburg 20

Waco Connally 17, Gatesville 7

Waco La Vega 61, Pflugerville 14

West Columbia 10, La Marque 7

WF Hirschi 36, Vernon 6

Wharton 27, El Campo 21

CLASS 3A

Banquete 34, Freer 0

Blanco 34, Universal City Randolph 7

Boling 40, Houston Westbury Christian 14

Brock 20, Breckenridge 9

Canadian 51, Sanford-Fritch 6

Clifton 48, McGregor 0

Colorado City 54, Forsan 6

Comanche 36, De Leon 0

Comfort 31, Bandera 7

Cotulla 20, Carrizo Springs 14

Crockett 42, Tomball Homeschool 7

Daingerfield 66, De Kalb 14

Dimmitt 20, Crosbyton 10

Early 48, Hamilton 7

Edna 14, East Bernard 6

Elysian Fields 50, Ore City 20

Friona 38, Lubbock Roosevelt 0

Gladewater Sabine 45, Elkhart 25

Goliad 20, Rockport-Fulton 8

Groesbeck 40, Eustace 7

Hallettsville 33, Taft 0

Hemphill 34, Beckville 28

Henrietta 8, Millsap 7

Holliday 44, Bowie 6

Idalou 20, Denver City 14

Ingram Moore 34, Center Point 10

Jacksboro 29, WF City View 6

Kountze 10, Beaumont Kelly 7

Littlefield 41, Tahoka 33

Marion 55, Hondo 6

Mount Vernon 41, Winnsboro 6

Natalia 35, Jourdanton 28

New Diana 43, Queen City 20

New London West Rusk 55, Palestine Westwood 20

Poth 26, Johnson City 0

Rockdale 41, Austin Hyde Park 36

Rogers 49, Bosqueville 28

SA Cole 54, Nixon-Smiley 0

Santa Rosa 46, Progreso 0

Schulenburg 35, Flatonia 15

Shallowater 49, Dalhart 21

Skidmore-Tynan 50, Riviera Kaufer 7

Slaton 39, Coahoma 20

Spearman 41, Stratford 6

Trinity 30, New Waverly 0

Troy 33, Hillsboro 14

Tulia 20, Sunray 14

Waskom 40, Omaha Pewitt 28

West 42, Brownsboro 21

Whitesboro 42, Farmersville 7

Yoakum 42, Needville 21

CLASS 2A

Abernathy 35, Post 9

Archer City 50, Olney 0

Axtell 28, Chilton 7

Baird 25, Miles 13

Boys Ranch 51, Sudan 8

Bremond 34, Waco Reicher 27

Bruni 52, Ben Bolt 18

Cayuga 32, Wortham 0

Charlotte 36, SA St. Gerard 12

Colmesneil 55, Houston KIPP 0

Cushing 41, Hull-Daisetta 18

Evadale 20, Deweyville 12

Falls City 36, Boerne Geneva 15

Farwell 39, Texico, N.M. 6

Floydada 39, Amarillo River Road 27

Frost 57, Malakoff Cross Roads 0

Ganado 14, Palacios 12

Granger 36, Bruceville-Eddy 15

Grapeland 47, Normangee 18

Groveton 26, Kerens 22

Gruver 52, Shamrock 18

Hamlin 41, New Home 0

Hawley 32, Albany 7

Hico 9, Thrall 7

Holland 35, Crawford 14

Iraan 12, Eldorado 8

Italy 26, Marlin 0

Joaquin 21, Corrigan-Camden 0

La Pryor 46, Sabinal 6

La Villa 27, Monte Alto 0

Leakey 45, SA Castle Hills 0

Linden-Kildare 41, Hawkins 12

Lovelady 44, Jewett Leon 0

Mart 52, Riesel 21

McCamey 28, Big Lake Reagan County 22

Menard 26, Junction 20

Moody 26, Meridian 7

Mount Enterprise 42, Burkeville 0

New Deal 45, Stanton 7

Olton 26, Bovina 25

Panhandle 63, Vega 14

Pettus 34, Bloomington 26

Pineland West Sabine 49, Timpson 34

Price Carlisle 48, New Boston 0

Quanah 14, Ralls 12

Refugio 58, Hebbronville 14

Runge 49, Kenedy 19

Seymour 6, Windthorst 0, OT

Shelbyville 60, Dallas First Baptist 19

Shiner 48, El Maton Tidehaven 6

Springlake-Earth 54, Booker 6

Sundown 42, Lubbock Trinity 30

Tenaha 14, San Augustine 0

Three Rivers 24, Karnes City 18

Valley Mills 37, Hubbard 13

Valley View 34, Nocona 14

Van Horn 45, Anthony 35

Wellington 38, Stinnett West Texas 8

Wheeler 36, Amarillo Highland Park 0

Wink 21, Alpine 20

Winters 60, Ranger 0

Woodsboro 52, Somerville 6

Yorktown 28, Stockdale 7

CLASS 1A

Amherst 52, Wellman-Union 20

Anton 67, Lorenzo 20

Apple Springs 36, Tyler Heat 7

Aspermont 64, Knox City 50

Blackwell 56, Lueders-Avoca 8

Brackett 40, D'Hanis 26

Cherokee 46, Marble Falls Faith 40

Coolidge 50, Jonesboro 0

Evant 59, Blum 52, 4OT

Follett 50, Happy 26

Fort Davis 53, Fort Hancock 12

Garden City 46, Imperial Buena Vista 0

Groom 50, Cotton Center 0

Hart 46, Kress 28

Hermleigh 51, Ropesville Ropes 28

High Island 55, Logos Prep 18

Ira 48, Water Valley 0

Iredell 54, Gordon 8

Lamesa Klondike 56, Meadow 6

Lenorah Grady 46, Grandfalls-Royalty 14

Lometa 66, Mullin 20

Matador Motley County 101, Crowell 78

May 39, Fort Worth THESA 31

Milford 77, Gainesville State School 27

Nazareth 48, Morton 14

Newcastle 45, Woodson 0

Oakwood 60, Arlington St. Paul 0

Paducah 60, Turkey Valley 54, OT

Petersburg 47, O'Donnell 30

Prairie Lea 21, Round Rock Christian 7

Premont 15, Harlingen Marine Military 13, 3OT

Rankin 78, Westbrook 30

Richland Springs 112, Austin Royals 65

Robert Lee 50, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 41

Roscoe Highland 49, Loraine 0

Rotan 38, Moran 7

Saint Jo 52, Joshua Johnson County 7

Sanderson 44, Lubbock Home School Titans 14

Spur 52, Southland 0

Sterling City 43, Ackerly Sands 0

Strawn 50, Borden County 0

Valera Panther Creek 46, Paint Rock 0

White Deer 61, Silverton 14

Whitharral 54, Whiteface 8

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Austin St. Michael 53, Houston The Village 0

Austin TSD 66, Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 0

Austin Veritas 64, Katy Faith West 16

Bay Area Christian 33, Galveston O'Connell 0

Baytown Christian 52, Victoria Faith 0

Beaumont Legacy Christian 40, Houston Lutheran North 0

Bryan Allen Academy 55, Temple Holy Trinity 25

Bullard Brook Hill 21, Willow Park Trinity 3

Cedar Park Summit 53, Austin Hill Country 8

Dallas Christian 20, Addison Trinity 10

FW Nolan 43, FW Eastern Hills 0

FW Trinity Valley 41, Casady, Okla. 13

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 35, Louise 21

Houston Kinkaid 47, Dallas St. Mark 14

Houston Lutheran South 42, Brookshire Royal 11

Houston St. Thomas 14, Stafford 7

John Cooper 57, FW Country Day 42

Longview Trinity 46, Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 14

Lubbock Christian 51, Seagraves 13

Midland Christian 28, Monahans 7

New Braunfels Christian 49, Austin Harmony Science 0

SA Central Catholic 36, Austin Regents 15

SA Holy Cross 24, SA Antonian 14

Seguin Lifegate 56, SA Brooks 6

Temple Central Texas 46, Bartlett 0

Tomball Concordia 20, Lumberton 10

Tyler Gorman 49, Redwater 8

OTHER

Austin Brentwood 45, SA Texas Military 13

Blanket def. Three Way , forfeit

Bluff Dale 48, Lingleville 0

Concordia 70, Buckholts 21

Cypress Community Christian 28, Shiner St. Paul 20

Dallas Inspired Vision 47, Itasca 0

Fort Worth Christian 33, Maypearl 0

FW Covenant Classical 47, Irving Universal 0

FW Haltom 41, North Mesquite 17

Irving Faustina Academy 59, Dallas Tyler Street 24

Jersey Village 28, Cypress Creek 21

Katy Tompkins 38, League City Clear Creek 7

KIPP Generations 26, Fort Bend Christian 24

Lubbock All Saints 45, Lazbuddie 0

Midland Trinity def. Odessa Compass , forfeit

Perrin-Whitt def. Bowie Gold-Burg , forfeit

Red Oak Ovilla 40, FW Nazarene 8

San Antonio Harlan 28, Del Rio 7

San Antonio Veterans Memorial 37, SA Edison 13

Schertz John Paul II 44, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Tyler Kings Academy 41, Houston Texas Christian 6

Weatherford Christian 54, Granbury Cornerstone 6

Yates 40, Houston Washington 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bryan Brazos Christian vs. Anderson-Shiro, ccd.

Burton vs. Weimar, ccd.

Chillicothe vs. WF Notre Dame, ccd.

Claude vs. Plains, ccd.

Eagle Pass vs. SA McCollum, ccd.

Euless Trinity vs. Tyler, ccd.

Ferris vs. Athens, ccd.

Frassati Catholic vs. Austin St. Dominic Savio, ccd.

Fruitvale vs. Trinidad, ccd.

FW Polytechnic vs. Dallas Madison, ccd.

Geronimo Navarro vs. La Grange, ccd.

Harper vs. Ozona, ccd.

Lexington vs. Hearne, ppd. to Sept. 22nd.

Milano vs. Iola, ccd.

Morgan vs. Covington, ccd.

Muenster Sacred Heart vs. Petrolia, ccd.

New Braunfels Christian vs. Seguin Lifegate, ccd.

Orange Community Christian vs. Chester, ccd.

Plano West vs. Dallas Jesuit, ppd. to Sept. 22nd.

Rule vs. Trent, ccd.

Vernon Northside vs. Benjamin, ccd.

Watauga Harvest vs. Waco Vanguard, ccd.

——— Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/