Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Cypress Falls 55, Houston Northbrook 0
Cypress Ranch 52, Cypress Bridgeland 10
Dickinson 35, Katy Taylor 7
Garland Sachse 43, Wylie 27
Hewitt Midway 56, Killeen Ellison 27
Humble Kingwood 50, Pasadena Rayburn 0
Klein 55, Klein Cain 21
Klein Collins 37, Conroe Oak Ridge 16
Lake Travis 51, Austin Akins 13
Longview 56, Ruston, La. 35
North Garland 41, Garland Lakeview Centennial 14
Odessa Permian 70, International-Broward, Fla. 8
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 63, Leander 21
Round Rock Westwood 27, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7
SA Northside Marshall 14, SA Northside Stevens 9
SA South San Antonio 35, SA Lee 7
Weslaco East 7, Harlingen 0
Wolfforth Frenship 30, EP Andress 14
|CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 42, Leander Rouse 9
Amarillo Palo Duro 47, Borger 8
Burleson 48, Joshua 20
Cedar Park 14, Katy Cinco Ranch 13
Cleburne 47, Waco University 3
Crosby 35, West Orange-Stark 24
Dumas 31, Plainview 7
Eagle Pass Winn 21, Pearsall 0
Frisco 56, Frisco Lebanon Trail 14
Lubbock Cooper 35, Lubbock Monterey 25
SA Alamo Heights 41, SA Kennedy 0
Seguin 42, Austin Reagan 0
|CLASS 4A
Bushland 27, Perryton 3
Caddo Mills 55, Lone Oak 26
China Spring 28, Alvarado 14
Glen Rose 28, Sunnyvale 20
Kilgore 42, Texarkana Texas 14
Levelland 29, Pampa 22
Midland Greenwood 28, Seminole 21
Midlothian Heritage 26, Stephenville 21
Sealy 26, Bellville 3
Shepherd 35, Splendora 21
WF Hirschi 36, Vernon 6
|CLASS 3A
Brock 20, Breckenridge 9
Canadian 51, Sanford-Fritch 6
Dimmitt 20, Crosbyton 10
Edna 14, East Bernard 6
Friona 38, Lubbock Roosevelt 0
Hallettsville 33, Taft 0
Henrietta 8, Millsap 7
Holliday 44, Bowie 6
Jacksboro 29, WF City View 6
Marion 55, Hondo 6
Mount Vernon 41, Winnsboro 6
Shallowater 49, Dalhart 21
Spearman 41, Stratford 6
Tulia 20, Sunray 14
|CLASS 2A
Baird 25, Miles 13
Charlotte 36, SA St. Gerard 12
Granger 36, Bruceville-Eddy 15
Gruver 52, Shamrock 18
Hamlin 41, New Home 0
Hawley 32, Albany 7
Hico 9, Thrall 7
Holland 35, Crawford 14
Panhandle 63, Vega 14
Price Carlisle 48, New Boston 0
Quanah 14, Ralls 12
Seymour 6, Windthorst 0, OT
Shiner 48, El Maton Tidehaven 6
Wellington 38, Stinnett West Texas 8
Woodsboro 52, Somerville 6
|CLASS 1A
Amherst 52, Wellman-Union 20
Apple Springs 36, Tyler Heat 7
Blackwell 56, Lueders-Avoca 8
Coolidge 50, Jonesboro 0
Garden City 46, Imperial Buena Vista 0
Groom 50, Cotton Center 0
Hart 46, Kress 28
Hermleigh 51, Ropesville Ropes 28
Ira 48, Water Valley 0
Iredell 54, Gordon 8
Lenorah Grady 46, Grandfalls-Royalty 14
Lometa 66, Mullin 20
Nazareth 48, Morton 14
Newcastle 45, Woodson 0
Roscoe Highland 49, Loraine 0
Saint Jo 52, Joshua Johnson County 7
Sanderson 44, Lubbock Home School Titans 14
Spur 52, Southland 0
Strawn 50, Borden County 0
White Deer 61, Silverton 14
Whitharral 54, Whiteface 8
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Austin Veritas 64, Katy Faith West 16
Baytown Christian 52, Victoria Faith 0
Cedar Park Summit 53, Austin Hill Country 8
FW Nolan 43, FW Eastern Hills 0
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 35, Louise 21
Houston Kinkaid 47, Dallas St. Mark 14
Seguin Lifegate 56, SA Brooks 6
Temple Central Texas 46, Bartlett 0
|OTHER
Austin Brentwood 45, SA Texas Military 13
Blanket def. Three Way , forfeit
Fort Worth Christian 33, Maypearl 0
FW Covenant Classical 47, Irving Universal 0
Irving Faustina Academy 59, Dallas Tyler Street 24
Jersey Village 28, Cypress Creek 21
Katy Tompkins 38, League City Clear Creek 7
KIPP Generations 26, Fort Bend Christian 24
Lubbock All Saints 45, Lazbuddie 0
Midland Trinity def. Odessa Compass , forfeit
Perrin-Whitt def. Bowie Gold-Burg , forfeit
Red Oak Ovilla 40, FW Nazarene 8
Tyler Kings Academy 41, Houston Texas Christian 6
Weatherford Christian 54, Granbury Cornerstone 6
Yates 40, Houston Washington 0
|Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/