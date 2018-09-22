https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Friday-s-Sorted-High-School-Football-Scores-13249074.php
Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Garland Sachse 43, Wylie 27
North Garland 41, Garland Lakeview Centennial 14
|CLASS 4A
Glen Rose 28, Sunnyvale 20
|CLASS 2A
Woodsboro 52, Somerville 6
|CLASS 1A
Lometa 66, Mullin 20
Saint Jo 52, Joshua Johnson County 7
|OTHER
Blanket def. Three Way , forfeit
FW Covenant Classical 47, Irving Universal 0
Irving Faustina Academy 59, Dallas Tyler Street 24
Lubbock All Saints 45, Lazbuddie 0
Midland Trinity def. Odessa Compass , forfeit
Red Oak Ovilla 40, FW Nazarene 8
