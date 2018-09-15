PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Allen 21, Coppell 0

Austin Vandegrift 17, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 14, OT

Clear Falls 56, Baytown Goose Creek 30

Cypress Falls 17, Cypress Creek 10

Dickinson 34, Pearland Dawson 6

Friendswood 44, La Porte 7

Houston Stratford 49, Houston Spring Woods 7

Katy Taylor 19, Deer Park 10

La Joya 31, Mission Sharyland 7

Mansfield 14, Mansfield Legacy 7

Midland Lee 42, EP Montwood 6

Pflugerville Hendrickson 64, Round Rock Westwood 14

Round Rock McNeil 49, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 21

Round Rock Stony Point 33, Leander 9

The Woodlands 52, Conroe Oak Ridge 0

The Woodlands College Park 35, Conroe 28

CLASS 5A

Austin Crockett 49, Manor New Tech 8

Austin Lanier 48, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Canyon 51, Lamesa 20

Castroville Medina Valley 41, Hondo 11

Cedar Park 37, San Angelo Central 22

Denison 41, Frisco Lebanon Trail 14

Everman 7, Arlington Seguin 0

Frisco Independence 21, Denton 6

Hereford 27, Canyon Randall 0

Lubbock Cooper 45, Wolfforth Frenship 14

Mansfield Lake Ridge 36, Mansfield Timberview 31

Manvel 67, Sharpstown 0

Nederland 35, Silsbee 28

Pharr Valley View 35, Brownsville Rivera 3

Red Oak 41, Frisco Heritage 14

Rosenberg Lamar 26, Rosenberg Terry 23

SA Brackenridge 44, SA Jefferson 0

SA Harlandale 42, SA Kennedy 14

Texas City 24, Houston Clear Lake 9

Tomball Memorial 55, Cypress Woods 21

CLASS 4A

Bandera 28, SA St. Anthony 7

Bellville 7, Stafford 6

Bridge City 13, Anahuac 6

Brownwood 47, Graham 26

Bushland 52, Borger 8

Canton 29, Mount Vernon 28

Dalhart 45, Amarillo River Road 15

Devine 30, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 27

Jasper 49, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14

Liberty 55, Livingston 0

Liberty Hill 38, Manor 12

Lubbock Estacado 34, Amarillo Caprock 17

Orangefield 20, Shepherd 7

Somerset 28, SA McCollum 14

CLASS 3A

Canadian 32, Perryton 10

Cisco 34, Breckenridge 13

Comanche 20, Clyde 0

Corsicana Mildred 43, Kerens 6

Franklin 21, Mart 0

Gladewater Sabine 49, Harleton 0

Grandview 65, Venus 0

Groesbeck 70, Marlin 0

Hitchcock 34, La Marque 6

Holliday 51, Windthorst 7

Natalia 7, Lytle 6

SA Cole 25, SA Christian 7

Spearman 54, Sunray 0

Tolar 16, Early 7

Tulia 37, Sanford-Fritch 14

West 13, Godley 6

Woodville 41, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 0

CLASS 2A

Booker 43, Beaver, Okla. 0

Clarendon 18, Wheeler 12

Deweyville 22, Kountze 20

Falls City 43, Stockdale 0

Granger 41, Meridian 6

Hamilton 48, Moody 6

Holland 45, Florence 8

Joaquin 31, Shelbyville 0

Perrin-Whitt 45, Bynum 6

Price Carlisle 59, Overton 0

Ralls 35, Seagraves 7

Shamrock 29, Dimmitt 8

Stratford 51, Guymon, Okla. 0

Wellington 28, Abernathy 6

Yorktown 46, Somerville 0

CLASS 1A

Afton Patton Springs 56, West Texas Homeschool 8

Amherst 64, Hart 14

Blackwell 58, Newcastle 12

Blanket 46, Lingleville 0

Borden County 64, Knox City 15

Cranfills Gap 64, Mullin 20

Eden 58, Valera Panther Creek 32

Garden City 53, Balmorhea 32

Gordon 70, Walnut Springs 24

Grandfalls-Royalty 48, EP Faith Christian 0

Iredell 60, Blum 14

Jonesboro 24, Waco Live Oak Classical 14

Kopperl 34, Rochelle 16

Lamesa Klondike 54, Wilson 6

Lenorah Grady 56, Silverton 8

McLean 48, Follett 0

Richland Springs 47, Aquilla 44

Robert Lee 60, Santa Anna 0

Ropesville Ropes 52, O'Donnell 30

Roscoe Highland 54, Bronte 6

Rotan 67, Loraine 20

Saint Jo 32, Forestburg 6

Sidney 60, Moran 12

Spur 60, Matador Motley County 28

Strawn 72, Bryson 7

Vernon Northside 54, Hedley 6

Wellman-Union 43, Southland 42

White Deer 70, Lefors 8

Whiteface 25, Ackerly Sands 24

Zephyr 46, Water Valley 30

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Abilene Christian 64, Paint Rock 6

Amarillo San Jacinto 50, Morton 12

Argyle Liberty Christian 21, Brock 0

Bryan Allen Academy 64, Tyler East Texas Christian 18

Dallas Episcopal 35, FW Country Day 24

Houston Christian 34, Houston The Village 7

Houston Lutheran South 63, Beaumont Legacy Christian 13

Houston St. Pius X 42, Bellaire Episcopal 0

Irving Cistercian 49, Dallas Greenhill 13

John Cooper 55, Bay Area Christian 26

Longview Trinity 50, Tyler Heat 0

New Braunfels Christian 32, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 0

OTHER

Alvin Shadow Creek 60, Alief Elsik 0

Bluff Dale 53, Rising Star 6

FW Covenant Classical 41, Coram Deo 2

Gholson 66, Mount Calm 0

Hebbronville def. Falfurrias , forfeit

Legacy School of Sport Sciences def. Hearne , forfeit

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 46, Lazbuddie 0

Pro-Vision Academy 56, KIPP Generations 52

Santa Maria def. Premont , forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bruni vs. Three Rivers, ccd.

Callisburg vs. Lindsay, ppd. to Sept. 15th.

D'Hanis vs. Ben Bolt, ccd.

Evadale vs. Galveston O'Connell, ccd.

Harlingen vs. Converse Judson, ccd.

Hutto vs. EP Del Valle, ccd.

