Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores

PREP FOOTBALL CLASS 5A

Royse City 32, Garland 0

CLASS 3A

Mount Vernon 5, Farmersville 0

CLASS 1A

Garden City 48, Morton 0

Lenorah Grady 55, Southland 6

Sterling City 50, Imperial Buena Vista 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

FW Nolan 41, Burkburnett 0

Longview Trinity 50, Chester 0

Midland Christian 22, EP Americas 3

OTHER

Mineola def. Canton , forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Austin Achieve vs. SA FEAST, ppd.

Avalon vs. Iredell, ccd.

Dallas Fairhill vs. Dallas Academy, ccd.

Eden vs. Rotan, ccd.

Emory Rains vs. Malakoff, ccd.

Grapeland vs. Cayuga, ccd.

Lubbock All Saints vs. Plainview Christian, ppd. to Sept. 8th.

McDade vs. SA Atonement, ccd.

Paint Rock vs. Medina, ccd.

Rockwall vs. Garland Rowlett, ccd.

Wall vs. Cisco, ccd.