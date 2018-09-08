Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores

PREP FOOTBALL PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Midland Christian 22, EP Americas 3

OTHER

Mineola def. Canton , forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Austin Achieve vs. SA FEAST, ppd.

Dallas Fairhill vs. Dallas Academy, ccd.

Eden vs. Rotan, ccd.

Lubbock All Saints vs. Plainview Christian, ppd. to Sept. 8th.

McDade vs. SA Atonement, ccd.

Paint Rock vs. Medina, ccd.

Wall vs. Cisco, ccd.