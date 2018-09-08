https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Friday-s-Sorted-High-School-Football-Scores-13213899.php
Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Midland Christian 22, EP Americas 3
|OTHER
Mineola def. Canton , forfeit
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Austin Achieve vs. SA FEAST, ppd.
Dallas Fairhill vs. Dallas Academy, ccd.
Eden vs. Rotan, ccd.
Lubbock All Saints vs. Plainview Christian, ppd. to Sept. 8th.
McDade vs. SA Atonement, ccd.
Paint Rock vs. Medina, ccd.
Wall vs. Cisco, ccd.
|——— Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
View Comments