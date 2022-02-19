Skip to main content
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A District 4=

Championship=

Castle Rock 44, Eatonville 42

Loser Out=

King's Way Christian School 53, Seton Catholic 43

1B District 9=

Championship=

Sunnyside Christian 46, De Sales 44

2A District 1=

Championship=

Lynden 76, Sehome 49

Third Place=

Lakewood 71, Burlington-Edison 58

2A District 2/3=

Semifinal=

North Kitsap 78, Enumclaw 68

White River 57, Port Angeles 54

2A District 4=

Championship=

Tumwater 59, R.A. Long 46

2A District 8=

Loser Out=

West Valley (Spokane) 72, Clarkston 44

2B District 4=

Consolation=

Adna 59, Toutle Lake 48

Napavine 61, Ilwaco 48

3A District 2=

Loser Out=

Eastside Catholic 46, Ballard 26

Seattle Prep 65, West Seattle 54

3A District 3/4=

Consolation=

Gig Harbor 68, Evergreen (Vancouver) 42

Spanaway Lake 73, Mountain View 67

3A District 8=

Championship=

Kennewick 45, Ferris 43

4A District 1/2=

Championship=

Mount Si 70, Woodinville 55

4A District 3/4=

Consolation=

Graham-Kapowsin 97, Camas 95

Olympia 78, Sumner 53

4A District 6=

Championship=

Davis 58, West Valley (Yakima) 33

Loser Out=

Eastmont 52, Wenatchee 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/