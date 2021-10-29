Skip to main content
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ EP Franklin 25, EP Americas 21

CLASS 4A=

¶ Lubbock Estacado 21, Levelland 0

CLASS 3A=

¶ Frankston 34, Linden-Kildare 12

CLASS 1A=

¶ Blanket 1, Brookesmith 0

¶ Lazbuddie 56, Cotton Center 6

OTHER=

¶ Arlington St. Paul 42, Dallas Academy 16

¶ Balmorhea def. Dell City , forfeit

¶ Grapevine def. FW Trimble Tech , forfeit

¶ Lamesa Klondike def. Wilson , forfeit

¶ Marlin def. Dawson , forfeit

¶ Petersburg def. Lorenzo , forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sabine Pass vs. Evadale, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

