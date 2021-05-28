Skip to main content
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cashmere 53, Quincy 39

Gonzaga Prep 43, Ferris 36

Lewis and Clark 67, Cheney 44

University 70, Mead 60

Woodland 76, Ridgefield 34

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellarmine Prep 53, South Kitsap 34

Clarkston 60, Shadle Park 39

Colfax 56, Liberty (Spangle) 51

Ellensburg 66, Prosser 52

Overlake School 51, University Prep 24

Trout Lake 35, Mannahouse Christian, Ore. 18

Walla Walla Academy 49, Dayton/Waitsburg 28

West Valley (Spokane) 70, Pullman 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

