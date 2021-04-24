Skip to main content
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue 67, Mercer Island 58

Camas 78, Battle Ground 77

Eastlake 66, Lake Washington 60

Newport-Bellevue 68, Interlake 50

Redmond 51, Juanita 36

Skyview 60, Evergreen (Vancouver) 46

Union 96, Heritage 48

Woodinville 55, Inglemoor 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Camas 59, Battle Ground 15

Interlake 55, Newport-Bellevue 23

Juanita 51, Redmond 40

Lake Washington 49, Eastlake 47

Mercer Island 50, Bellevue 37

Skyview 58, Evergreen (Vancouver) 18

Union 46, Heritage 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

More for you