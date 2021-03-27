Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Asotin 31, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 6 Chelan 54, Quincy 0 Colfax 44, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 6 Davenport 44, Kettle Falls 22 Edmonds-Woodway 56, Lynnwood 7 Gonzaga Prep 56, Ferris 0 Ingraham 14, Lincoln 0 Lakewood 32, Archbishop Murphy 21 Mariner 35, Jackson 21 Royal 74, Wahluke 0 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Stanwood vs. Kamiak, ccd. ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/ More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. No. 5 Iowa: Time, TV and what you need to...By Doug BonjourSportsUConn freshman Paige Bueckers named to Wooden...By Doug Bonjour