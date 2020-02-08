Recommended Video:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 53, Curlew 30

Archbishop Murphy 50, Lynnwood 46

Arlington 66, Snohomish 48

Bear Creek School 60, University Prep 59

Bickleton 49, Trout Lake 46

Blanchet 55, Lakeside (Seattle) 52

Bridgeport 77, Waterville-Mansfield 67

Cheney 70, East Valley (Spokane) 60

Chewelah 58, Wilbur-Creston 43

Chiawana 92, Kennewick 82

Cle Elum/Roslyn 64, Highland 33

College Place 80, Connell 69

Columbia River 51, Washougal 32

Crescent def. Clallam Bay, forfeit

Deer Park 68, Medical Lake 39

East Valley (Yakima) 77, Wapato 50

Eastmont 91, Davis 75

Edmonds-Woodway 67, Shorewood 64

Ellensburg 75, Selah 45

Ephrata 77, Othello 49

Friday Harbor 46, La Conner 41

Garfield 57, Franklin 24

Garfield-Palouse 55, Pomeroy 38

Glacier Peak 88, Mount Vernon 49

Hoquiam 66, Forks 59

Ingraham 68, Nathan Hale 64

Interlake 81, Sammamish 69

Jackson 64, Cascade (Everett) 49

Kamiakin 73, Pasco 38

La Salle 72, Naches Valley 51

Lake Roosevelt 59, Liberty Bell 57

Lake Stevens 74, Monroe 51

Mariner 56, Kamiak 55

Mark Morris 52, Ridgefield 46

Marysville-Getchell 76, Oak Harbor 34

Marysville-Pilchuck 65, Everett 35

Meadowdale 56, Mountlake Terrace 51

Mercer Island 52, Bellevue 48

Montesano 70, Elma 61

Naselle 90, Three Rivers Christian School 38

O'Dea 68, Seattle Prep 51

Overlake School 54, Bush 34

Prosser 69, Grandview 68

Pullman 50, West Valley (Spokane) 47

Royal 59, Kiona-Benton 31

Seattle Christian 57, Charles Wright Academy 49

Shorecrest 76, Cedarcrest 69

Southridge 72, Hanford 57

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 56, Oakesdale 39

Toppenish 84, Quincy 63

Tumwater 54, Black Hills 51

Walla Walla 87, Hermiston, Ore. 57

Warden 67, Wahluke 59

Wenatchee 61, Eisenhower 55

West Valley (Yakima) 69, Moses Lake 46

Woodland 55, Hockinson 52

Yakama Tribal 90, Sunnyside Christian 47

Zillah 89, Goldendale 47

4A KingCo=

Play In=

Eastlake 38, North Creek 37

Mount Si 70, Inglemoor 48

Skyline 56, Redmond 53

Woodinville 69, Issaquah 67

4A NPSL=

First Place=

Auburn 50, Kentwood 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ballard 38, Roosevelt 23

Burlington-Edison 71, Squalicum 34

Chewelah 61, Wilbur-Creston 28

Chiawana 62, Kennewick 46

Clallam Bay 71, Crescent 13

Connell 62, College Place 36

Curlew 57, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 53

Deer Park 45, Medical Lake 43

East Valley (Spokane) 61, Cheney 41

Eastmont 43, Davis 38

Eastside Catholic 87, Bainbridge 29

Edmonds-Woodway 52, Shorewood 29

Eisenhower 51, Wenatchee 49

Ellensburg 63, Selah 45

Elma 60, Montesano 52

Ephrata 46, Othello 32

Forks 70, Hoquiam 28

Garfield 67, Franklin 34

Glacier Peak 51, Mount Vernon 33

Glacier Peak 51, Mount Vernon Christian 33

Grandview 61, Prosser 53

Hermiston, Ore. 53, Walla Walla 42

Highland 47, Cle Elum/Roslyn 41

Ingraham 79, Nathan Hale 64

Jackson 65, Cascade (Everett) 35

Kamiak 63, Mariner 11

Kelso 52, Hudson's Bay 49

King's Way Christian School 44, La Center 34

La Conner 79, Friday Harbor 18

La Salle 74, Naches Valley 30

Lake Stevens 74, Monroe 51

Lake Washington 63, Juanita 44

Lakeside (Seattle) 51, Blanchet 50

Lynden 66, Ferndale 42

Lynnwood 44, Archbishop Murphy 36

Marysville-Getchell 60, Oak Harbor 35

Meadowdale 65, Mountlake Terrace 37

Mercer Island 58, Bellevue 49

Moses Lake 62, West Valley (Yakima) 48

Naselle 65, Three Rivers Christian School 17

Northwest School 36, Forest Ridge 21

Oakesdale 49, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 31

Olympia 61, Graham-Kapowsin 44

Omak 44, Chelan 43

Orcas Island 65, Concrete 22

Oroville 62, Soap Lake 58

Overlake School 48, Bush 31

Pasco 62, Kamiakin 46

Pomeroy 47, Garfield-Palouse 29

Rainier Beach 52, Cleveland 45

Rochester 55, Aberdeen 25

Royal 54, Kiona-Benton 21

Sammamish 44, Interlake 32

Seattle Academy 64, Eastside Prep 31

Seattle Christian 41, Charles Wright Academy 28

Seattle Prep 57, Holy Names 34

Shorecrest 32, Cedarcrest 22

Southridge 50, Hanford 36

Stevenson 67, Seton Catholic 49

Toppenish 65, Quincy 35

Tumwater 56, Black Hills 48

University Prep 40, Bear Creek School 25

W. F. West 78, Centralia 26

Wapato 51, East Valley (Yakima) 45

Waterville-Mansfield 70, Bridgeport 24

West Valley (Spokane) 68, Pullman 39

Zillah 75, Goldendale 25

2A SPSL=

Third Place=

Fife 54, Franklin Pierce 41

4A KingCo=

Semifinal=

Inglemoor 49, Issaquah 46

Mount Si 65, Bothell 32

Newport-Bellevue 66, North Creek 56

Woodinville 81, Eastlake 59

4A NPSL=

First Place=

Todd Beamer 52, Kentridge 49

