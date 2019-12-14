BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn Riverside 54, Auburn Mountainview 32

Bear Creek School 54, Northwest School 52

Capital 52, Timberline 37

Coupeville 72, Concrete 19

Garfield-Palouse 46, Waitsburg/Prescott 32

Kentwood 68, Kent Meridian 34

La Center 62, Ridgefield 56

Lake Stevens 68, Archbishop Murphy 52

Lake Washington 56, Sammamish 30

Lakes 54, Spanaway Lake 51

Lincoln 70, Bethel 36

Mercer Island 58, Marysville-Pilchuck 56

Mt. Rainier 58, Kentridge 53

Overlake School 35, University Prep 22

Pasco 54, Hermiston, Ore. 45

Pomeroy 57, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 47

Port Angeles 81, Kingston 32

Renton 77, Evergreen (Seattle) 72

Riverside 66, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 53

Rogers (Spokane) 47, Genesis Preparatory Academy, Idaho 31

Seattle Academy 73, King's Way Christian School 71

Skyview 49, Columbia River 34

Sumner 53, Emerald Ridge 43

Tenino 56, Rochester 47

University 71, Lewis and Clark 63

Wenatchee 75, Hanford 35

Wilson 72, Bonney Lake 35

Wilson 75, Stadium 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn Mountainview 64, Auburn Riverside 34

Bellarmine Prep 57, South Kitsap 29

Bethel 61, Lincoln 35

Camas 60, Washougal 31

Clarkston 48, Cheney 42

Colfax 45, Columbia (Burbank) 39

Columbia (Hunters) 41, Harrington 33

Connell 50, Sunnyside Christian 43

Coupeville 57, Concrete 27

Curlew 39, Selkirk 22

Curtis 73, Puyallup 48

Davis 52, Kamiakin 48

East Valley (Spokane) 67, Pullman 37

East Valley (Yakima) 53, Othello 32

Eastlake 59, Newport-Bellevue 39

Ellensburg 50, Prosser 45

Enumclaw 57, Federal Way 31

Garfield 53, Seattle Prep 43

Gig Harbor 45, Central Kitsap 23

Grandview 63, Quincy 34

Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. 49, Evergreen Lutheran 16

Hanford 46, Wenatchee 34

Hazen 51, Kennedy 25

Hudson's Bay 47, Heritage 41

Inglemoor 69, Lynnwood 30

Issaquah 62, Skyline 35

Kelso 65, Mark Morris 29

Kennewick 54, Sunnyside 48

Kentridge 86, Mt. Rainier 38

Kentwood 68, Kent Meridian 34

La Conner 66, Meridian 38

Lake City, Idaho 49, North Central 20

Lakeside (Seattle) 51, West Seattle 29

Lewis and Clark 63, University 48

Lopez 45, Shoreline Christian 31

Morton/White Pass 37, Kalama 0

Newport 50, Priest River, Idaho 29

Nooksack Valley 69, Friday Harbor 12

North Beach 46, Ocosta 44

North Kitsap 48, Cascade Christian 43

Northport 66, Republic 28

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 60, Riverside 30

Oakesdale 52, Touchet 30

Okanogan 45, Chelan 40

Overlake School 43, University Prep 30

Pasco 54, Hermiston, Ore. 45

Port Angeles 71, Kingston 37

Prairie 41, Snohomish 36

Rogers (Spokane) 57, Genesis Preparatory Academy, Idaho 15

Selah 58, Toppenish 49

Sumner 63, Emerald Ridge 30

Tri-Cities Prep 60, KKittitas/Thorpittitas 29

Wapato 62, Ephrata 55

Warden 65, Mabton 15

Wellpinit 58, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 54

West Valley (Spokane) 59, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 28

White River 68, Washington 20

Wilbur-Creston 57, Pateros 37

Woodinville 64, North Creek 33

