Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bear Creek School 49, Charles Wright Academy 32
Capital 45, W. F. West 43
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 51, University Prep 27
Central Kitsap 70, Olympic 53
Central Valley 88, Eisenhower 64
Chiawana 80, Wenatchee 73
Colfax 74, Pomeroy 39
Crescent 46, Lake Quinault 31
Deer Park 66, Davenport 30
East Valley (Yakima) 59, Ellensburg 48
Ephrata 67, Prosser 41
Forks 65, Aberdeen 54
Freeman 64, Cheney 53
Glacier Peak 58, King's 53
Grandview 65, Wapato 39
Kamiakin 77, Sunnyside 57
Kelso 60, R.A. Long 24
Kennewick 70, North Creek 60
Kentridge 66, Todd Beamer 51
Kettle Falls 70, Curlew 58
La Center 72, Woodland 36
La Conner 83, Neah Bay 66
Lake City, Idaho 57, West Valley (Spokane) 39
Lakeland, Idaho 65, East Valley (Spokane) 49
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 63, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 31
Liberty (Spangle) 60, Medical Lake 57
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 51, Columbia (Burbank) 38
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 51, Upper Columbia Academy 38
Mariner 71, Pasco 47
Mead 72, Eastmont 69
Newport 61, Chewelah 48
North Kitsap 84, Peninsula 34
Overlake School 48, Granite Falls 23
Pe Ell 60, Chief Leschi 56
Pope John Paul II 49, Quilcene 29
Pullman 47, North Central 41
Rainier Christian 46, Tacoma Baptist 44
Reardan 65, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 35
Richland 67, Lewis and Clark 66
Ridgefield 68, Seton Catholic 57
Sammamish 58, Highline 41
Sandpoint, Idaho 65, Shadle Park 58
Shorewood 58, Bellingham 42
Skyline 61, Bellevue 50
South Wasco County, Ore. 72, Trout Lake 43
South Whidbey 80, Port Townsend 44
St. George's 79, Kittitas 52
Toppenish 81, Othello 44
Union 94, Mountain View 34
University 89, Moses Lake 73
Wahluke 90, Goldendale 49
Wilbur-Creston 75, Columbia (Hunters) 37
Cleveland Tournament=
Cleveland, Ore. 68, Renton 52
The Fitz Tournament=
Mt. Spokane 82, West Valley (Yakima) 58
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bear Creek School 38, Charles Wright Academy 33
Cle Elum/Roslyn 50, Riverside Christian 27
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 94, Rogers (Spokane) 25
Columbia (Burbank) 46, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 35
East Valley (Spokane) 61, Lakeland, Idaho 33
Eastlake 58, Bellevue 38
Eastside Catholic 116, Lincoln 20
Ellensburg 56, East Valley (Yakima) 45
Fife 41, Cascade Christian 23
Forks 65, Aberdeen 42
Franklin 71, Nathan Hale 23
Freeman 51, Cheney 40
Garfield 68, Cleveland 10
Goldendale 39, Wahluke 11
Grandview 44, Wapato 32
Highland 35, Kiona-Benton 24
Kelso 54, R.A. Long 23
Kennewick 58, West Valley (Spokane) 28
Kettle Falls 70, Curlew 58
La Conner 87, Neah Bay 62
Lake City, Idaho 54, West Valley (Spokane) 53
Lake Stevens 57, Arlington 54
Lewis and Clark 57, Richland 50
Liberty (Spangle) 50, Medical Lake 25
Lynden Christian 60, Edmonds-Woodway 17
Mead 63, Eastmont 34
Moses Lake 58, Post Falls, Idaho 47
Mossyrock 65, Napavine 34
Mount Tahoma 74, Clover Park 24
Newport 50, Chewelah 36
North Central 49, Pullman 21
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 73, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 38
Olympic 55, Central Kitsap 34
Orcas Island 64, Bush 45
Orting 64, Stadium 54
Prosser 63, Ephrata 57
Quilcene 41, Pope John Paul II 32
Sammamish 64, Highline 4
Sandpoint, Idaho 59, Shadle Park 44
Seattle Prep 57, Rainier Beach 46
Sehome 39, Squalicum 38
Selah 66, Quincy 41
South Wasco County, Ore. 57, Trout Lake 47
South Whidbey 36, Port Townsend 29
St. George's 50, Colton 42
Steilacoom 45, Lakes 39
Sultan 41, Northwest School 19
Sunnyside 83, Kamiakin 49
Tacoma Baptist 33, Rainier Christian 20
Toppenish 47, Othello 35
Touchet 43, Liberty Christian 25
Union 53, Mountain View 24
University Prep 35, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 17
Wahkiakum 46, Onalaska 39
Warden 46, Granger 24
West Seattle 45, Ballard 31
White River 53, Enumclaw 35
Willapa Valley 30, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 18
Winlock 42, Naselle 36
The Fitz Tournament=
Beaverton, Ore. 62, Central Valley 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/v