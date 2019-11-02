Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Asotin 14, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13
Auburn Riverside 59, Todd Beamer 9
Ballard 54, Ingraham 3
Bonney Lake 19, Mount Tahoma 0
Camas 28, Union 14
Central Valley 51, University 0
Chewelah 35, Davenport 15
Chief Sealth 55, Nathan Hale 34
Clarkston 35, Columbia River 20
Columbia (White Salmon) 50, Stevenson 7
Connell 30, River View 8
DeSales 64, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 6
Friday Harbor 42, Granite Falls 0
Gig Harbor 6, Central Kitsap 0
Glacier Peak 17, Mount Vernon 14
Interlake 36, Coupeville 7
Kalama 52, Toutle Lake 8
Kamiakin 40, Hermiston, Ore. 7
Kelso 42, Hudson's Bay 14
King's Way Christian School 42, Seton Catholic 7
La Salle 49, Naches Valley 7
Lake Stevens 62, Mariner 0
Lakes 55, Wilson 3
Liberty (Spangle) 61, Reardan 13
Mark Morris 28, Woodland 0
Marysville-Getchell 44, Lynnwood 18
Mead 21, Ferris 16
Montesano 49, Elma 7
Napavine 51, Rainier 6
Neah Bay 54, Lummi 42
North Kitsap 28, Olympic 14
Oak Harbor 48, Everett 6
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 48, Ilwaco 8
Port Angeles 25, North Mason 20
Prairie 42, Evergreen (Vancouver) 14
Puyallup 59, Rogers (Puyallup) 13
Raymond 21, Vashon Island 7
Riverside 28, Chelan 21
Royal 76, College Place 7
Sedro-Woolley 24, Cedarcrest 7
Sequim 36, Bremerton 21
Skyview 56, Heritage 17
Spanaway Lake 44, Stadium 8
Springdale 42, Wellpinit 34
Squalicum 28, Edmonds-Woodway 7
Steilacoom 49, Orting 7
Tumwater 62, Centralia 7
W. F. West 35, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 28
Washougal 51, R.A. Long 6
West Valley (Spokane) 55, East Valley (Spokane) 6
Winlock 53, Wahkiakum 7
Yakama Tribal 50, Touchet 20
