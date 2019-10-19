https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Friday-s-Scores-14546269.php
Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bremerton 30, Kingston 20
Camas 41, Battle Ground 14
Castle Rock 42, Stevenson 0
Chewelah 50, Kettle Falls 6
Columbia River 48, R.A. Long 0
Colville 55, Newport 13
Elma 54, Tenino 7
Kalama 58, Mossyrock 6
Lynden Christian 27, Mount Baker 8
Marysville-Pilchuck 42, Ferndale 14
Mount Si 55, Skyline 7
Naselle 58, Darrington 16
Prairie 44, Hudson's Bay 14
Rainier Christian 58, Muckleshoot Tribal School 6
Sedro-Woolley 14, Lynden 7
Sequim 26, Port Angeles 0
Shadle Park 43, North Central 6
Snohomish 35, Lynnwood 0
Tumwater 34, W. F. West 0
Union 56, Heritage 7
Washougal 40, Mark Morris 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
