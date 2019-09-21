Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Asotin 13, Kellogg, Idaho 6
Camas 45, West Valley (Yakima) 14
Capital 50, Shelton 20
Cashmere 55, Wapato 21
Chief Sealth 42, West Seattle 0
Clatskanie, Ore. 37, Winlock 21
Colfax 28, Davenport 26
Columbia River 35, Ridgefield 18
Colville 57, Chewelah 20
Curtis 21, South Kitsap 15
Eatonville 28, Orting 19
Ferndale 41, Marysville-Getchell 14
Forks 46, Port Townsend 20
Friday Harbor 53, Coupeville 7
Gig Harbor 42, Timberline 7
Granite Falls 42, Klahowya 0
Highland 31, Granger 3
Hockinson 62, R.A. Long 14
Kalama 27, Adna 14
Kennedy 50, Blanchet 0
Kennewick 28, Hermiston, Ore. 17
Kingston 30, Port Angeles 22
La Center 48, Hoquiam 14
Lake Roosevelt 25, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 7
Lake Stevens 73, Monroe 28
Lakes 70, Mount Tahoma 8
Lakewood 41, Evergreen (Vancouver) 17
Liberty (Spangle) 65, Irrigon, Ore. 7
Liberty 9, Issaquah 3
Lincoln 54, Wilson 0
Lyle-Wishram 74, Touchet 0
Lynden 56, Steilacoom 47
Lynden Christian 17, Blaine 0
Mariner 51, Kamiak 6
Montesano 54, Columbia (White Salmon) 14
Mount Vernon 48, Cascade (Everett) 47, 2OT
Mountain View 24, Battle Ground 13
Mountlake Terrace 40, Nathan Hale 0
Mt. Spokane 35, Sandpoint, Idaho 19
Napavine 41, Toledo 7
O'Dea 29, Bothell 23
Okanogan 49, Tonasket 0
Olympic 46, North Mason 6
Post Falls, Idaho 48, Moses Lake 27
Prairie 56, Black Hills 14
Prosser 30, Ephrata 0
Puyallup 29, Sumner 12
Sedro-Woolley 47, Oak Harbor 13
Shadle Park 24, Cheney 21
Tri-Cities Prep 43, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 0
Tumwater 27, Bellarmine Prep 14
W. F. West 51, Hudson's Bay 7
Warden 56, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0
Wenatchee 61, Mt Boucherie, British Columbia 0
West Valley (Spokane) 26, Othello 19
Woodinville 35, Edmonds-Woodway 7
Yelm 28, Central Kitsap 0
Zillah 40, Naches Valley 0
