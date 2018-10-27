Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adna 56, Morton/White Pass 0
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 60, Waterville/Mansfield 6
Asotin 35, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13
Battle Ground 45, South Kitsap 7
Bellevue 47, Mercer Island 0
Bellevue Christian 13, Charles Wright Academy 6
Black Hills 68, Rochester 12
Blaine 28, Mountlake Terrace 10
Bonney Lake 49, Mount Tahoma 7
Chewelah 55, Davenport 14
Chiawana 48, Pasco 7
Clarkston 48, Columbia River 27
Colton 2, Touchet 0
Columbia (Burbank) 47, White Swan 0
Colville 49, Freeman 6
Concrete 40, LaConner 20
Connell 41, River View 14
Curtis 47, Olympia 14
Deer Park 41, Medical Lake 13
Eastlake 63, North Creek 14
Eastmont 35, Moses Lake 0
Eatonville 41, White River 7
Entiat 64, Bridgeport 14
Federal Way 28, Auburn Riverside 7
Ferndale 56, Meadowdale 15
Fife 28, Steilacoom 16
Franklin Pierce 30, Orting 20
Garfield 59, Bainbridge 32
Garfield-Palouse 78, Pomeroy 40
Gig Harbor 40, Central Kitsap 14
Glacier Peak 30, Mount Vernon 6
Gonzaga Prep 41, Lewis and Clark 33
Graham-Kapowsin 35, Sumner 6
Granger 35, Goldendale 0
Hockinson 54, Ridgefield 14
Hoquiam 42, Forks 13
Jackson 31, Kamiak 10
Kalama 56, Toutle Lake 0
Kamiakin 34, Hermiston, Ore. 27
Kelso 35, Hudson's Bay 13
Kennewick 41, Southridge 7
Kentlake 30, Tahoma 18
King's 30, South Whidbey 13
Kingston 32, Tenino 12
La Center 38, Castle Rock 12
La Salle 49, Naches Valley 7
Lake Roosevelt 32, Brewster 14
Lake Stevens 62, Mariner 14
Lake Washington 29, Juanita 19
Lakes 41, Wilson 13
Liberty 48, Cedarcrest 0
Liberty Christian 66, Kittitas 14
Lincoln 36, Bethel 16
Lummi 42, Darrington 26
Mabton 20, DeSales 14
Monroe 56, Cascade (Everett) 35
Montesano 25, Elma 19
Napavine 48, Rainier 27
Naselle 54, Neah Bay 22
Newport 43, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 10
North Kitsap 60, Olympic 19
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 62, Kettle Falls 0
Oak Harbor 62, Shorecrest 27
Ocosta 29, Chief Leschi 14
Odessa-Harrington 95, Yakama Tribal 6
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 42, Ilwaco 0
Peninsula 45, Capital 7
Port Angeles 12, North Mason 8
Port Townsend 79, Chimacum 51
Prairie 34, Evergreen (Vancouver) 7
Pullman 59, Cheney 28
Puyallup 37, Rogers (Puyallup) 3
Raymond 49, Vashon Island 7
Reardan 27, Liberty (Spangle) 8
Republic 68, Northport 0
Richland 34, Hanford 24
Royal 62, College Place 0
Sequim 41, Bremerton 21
Shadle Park 14, Mt. Spokane 11
Shelton 24, North Thurston 17
Skyline 41, Inglemoor 21
Skyview 52, Heritage 0
Snohomish 30, Squalicum 27
South Bend 26, North Beach 8
Stadium 40, Spanaway Lake 12
Stevenson 20, Columbia (White Salmon) 14
Sunnyside 37, Davis 14
Sunnyside Christian 60, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 26
Tekoa/Rosalia 54, Columbia (Burbank) 0
Tekoa/Rosalia 54, Columbia (Hunters) 0
Timberline 33, Yelm 13
Todd Beamer 26, Auburn Mountainview 7
Toledo 60, Mossyrock 6
Tonasket 41, Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 28
Tri-Cities Prep 63, Dayton-Waitsburg 0
Tumwater 56, Centralia 0
Union 14, Camas 7
W. F. West 56, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 23
Wahkiakum 41, Winlock 22
Wahluke 34, Highland 6
Warden 27, Kiona-Benton 0
Washougal 41, R.A. Long 19
Wellpinit 62, Pateros 58
Wenatchee 35, Walla Walla 6
West Valley (Spokane) 52, East Valley (Spokane) 21
West Valley (Yakima) 52, Eisenhower 21
Wilbur-Creston 40, Springdale 6
Woodland 47, Mark Morris 27
Zillah 65, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/