Friberg scores 22, Princeton rallies past Iona 90-86 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Drew Friberg scored 22 points to lead Princeton to a 90-86 come-from-behind overtime victory over Iona on Tuesday night in the first game of the inaugural Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.

Ethan Wright and Ryan Schwieger each added 16 points for Princeton, which improved to 3-7 with its second straight win. Richmond Aririguzoh chipped in with 14 points, and Jaelin Llewellyn finished with 11.

Despite getting a game-high 23 points from Asante Gist, Iona fell to 2-4. E.J. Crawford and Tajuan Agee scored 21 apiece, and Isaiah Washington contributed 14.

Gist brought the Gales within 85-84 with 16 seconds left in the extra session by making two free throws, but the Tigers drained eight seconds prior to Friberg being fouled and making two free throws for a three-point lead. Iona made just two of its next four free-throw attempts and Jose Morales secured it for Princeton at the line.