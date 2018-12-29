Fresno State's Jeff Allison, Mike Bell enter NFL draft

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison and defensive back Mike Bell are passing up their senior seasons to enter the NFL draft.

They announced their decisions Friday on Twitter.

Allison, the reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, led the Bulldogs in tackles the last two seasons, finishing with 132 this year.

"Fresno State has been my home away from home for the past three years," Allison tweeted. "It was an honor to go out and battle in Bulldog Stadium with my brothers and to rep the Valley."

Bell had three of his four career interceptions this season.

Fresno State completed its season Dec. 15 with a 31-20 victory over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.