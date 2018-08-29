Freshman J.T. Daniels takes charge of offense for No. 15 USC

Southern California quarterback J.T. Daniels speaks to reporters following his first NCAA college football practice after winning the Trojans' starting job, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. The 18-year-old Daniels will be the first true freshman to start at quarterback for USC's powerhouse program since 2009. less Southern California quarterback J.T. Daniels speaks to reporters following his first NCAA college football practice after winning the Trojans' starting job, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. The ... more Photo: Greg Beacham, AP Photo: Greg Beacham, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Freshman J.T. Daniels takes charge of offense for No. 15 USC 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.T. Daniels doesn't know exactly how he'll react when he exits the Coliseum tunnel on Saturday for his debut as Southern California's starting quarterback.

The 18-year-old freshman's coaches and teammates already feel the Trojans are in good hands.

Daniels went through his first practice Tuesday night since winning a three-way competition to become No. 15 USC's starter. He will become the Trojans' first true freshman starting quarterback since 2009 in the season opener against UNLV.

Coach Clay Helton says he picked Daniels partly because of his commanding performances in camp scrimmages and mock games, noting the freshman's preternatural ability to make adjustments and smart decisions.

USC quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis says Daniels' "mind is so far advanced from any 18-year-old I've ever seen."

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25