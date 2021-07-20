Freeman, Toussaint spark Braves to 2-1 win over Padres GEORGE HENRY, AP Sports Writer July 20, 2021 Updated: July 20, 2021 10:40 p.m.
1 of15 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Touki Toussaint (62) works against the San Diego Padres in the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish cleans mud from his shoes during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, left, talks to first baseman Freddie Freeman during a baseball game. against the San Diego Padres Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) looks up to the sky as rain falls in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) hits d double in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish advances a base runner with a sacrifice bunt in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) gestures towards the dugout after hitting a double in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 San Diego Padres relief pitcher Tim Hill works in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Touki Toussaint (62) works in the first inning of a baseball game against San Diego Padres Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman homered off Yu Darvish in the sixth inning, Touki Toussaint allowed one run and three hits in his season debut, and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Toussaint, who missed the first 3½ months rehabbing a right shoulder strain, retired the first seven batters he faced before walking Victor Caratini in the third. He didn’t allow a hit until Manny Machado doubled with one out in the fourth.