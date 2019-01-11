Former Lions coach Rick Forzano has died at age 90

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Rick Forzano, who was the coach of the Detroit Lions during the mid-1970s and hired a young Bill Belichick to work on his staff, has died. He was 90.

The Lions said Thursday night that Forzano's family confirmed his death. He died Wednesday.

Forzano coached the Lions for the 1974 and 1975 seasons, plus the first four games in 1976. He went 15-17.

Forzano was also the head coach at Connecticut (1964-65) and Navy (1969-72).

Forzano's staffs in Detroit included future NFL head coaches Raymond Berry, Joe Bugel and Jerry Glanville. After graduating from Wesleyan, Belichick was a special assistant with the Baltimore Colts in 1975. He then joined Forzano's staff with the Lions. Belichick was an assistant special teams coach for Detroit. He would also coach tight ends and receivers for the Lions before joining the Denver Broncos' staff in 1978.

