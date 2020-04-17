Former Leeds defender Norman Hunter dies at 76 with COVID-19

LEEDS, England (AP) — Norman Hunter, a former Leeds defender who was part of England's World Cup-winning squad in 1966, died Friday with COVID-19. He was 76.

Hunter, who earned the nickname “Bites Yer Legs” because of his tough tackling, was admitted to the hospital last week and died early Friday, Leeds said.

Hunter made 726 appearances for Leeds and won two league titles and the FA Cup.

“Hunter was at the heart of the defense as the club became champions of England twice,” Leeds said.

He also played 28 times for England. Although he was in the squad for the World Cup in 1966, he did not play in a match at the final tournament in England.

