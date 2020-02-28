Former Arizona linebacker Lewis dies from valley fever

Recommended Video:

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Former Arizona linebacker Sterling Lewis has died after being hospitalized for valley fever. He was 32.

Arizona announced Lewis' death Thursday.

“The Arizona Football Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Sterling Lewis," Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin said in a statement. "The entire football program would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Sterling’s family and friends, His contagious passion, energy and enthusiasm will be missed.”

Lewis played under coach Mike Stoops from 2008-09 after transferring from Blinn College in Texas. He played 23 games for the Wildcats, finishing with 98 combined tackles and three sacks.

Valley fever is a fugal lung infection caused by coccidioides organisms. The fungus is known to live in the soil in the Southwest and people with valley fever contract the infection by breathing in the microscopic spores.