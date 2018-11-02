Foligno scores 2 goals as Blue Jackets top Sharks 4-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Foligno scored twice, Anthony Duclair had a goal and an assist, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 44 saves as the Blue Jackets won for the third time in four games. Seth Jones also scored.

It was San Jose's first regulation loss since Oct. 14 at New Jersey. The Sharks were 4-0-2 in their last six games since dropping three of four during a road trip.

The Sharks jumped in front on a power-play goal 11:50 into the first period. Logan Couture and Marc-Édouard Vlasic assisted on Kevin Labanc's second goal of the season.