Florida recovering from $54.5M shortfall amid pandemic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s athletic department had a $54.5 million shortfall during the 2020-21 fiscal year because of the coronavirus pandemic, significant financial losses the Gators were able to weather with a supplement from the Southeastern Conference and a sizeable reserve.
The University Athletic Association released its annual budget summary amid the school’s two-day board of trustees meeting that ended Friday, and athletic director Scott Stricklin expressed optimism that one of the country’s most successful sports programs would rebound without any long-term setbacks.