Florida men, Texas women win NCAA tennis team titles

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The top-seeded Florida rallied to beat Baylor 4-1, and the second-seeded Texas women topped Pepperdine 4-3, on Saturday night to claim team national titles on Saturday night.

No. 2 seed Baylor took a 1-0 lead when Constantin Frantzen/Sven Lah beat Florida's Duarte Vale/Johannes Ingildsen 6-2 and the Bears' Finn Bass/Charles Broom beat Brian Berdusco/Will Grant 6-1 to win the doubles point. But the Gators won four consecutive singles matches to seal the program's first national championship. Ben Shelton, the son of Florida coach Bryan Shelton, clinched the title with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over Broom at No. 5 singles.