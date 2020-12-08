https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Florida-88-FAU-76-15783312.php
Florida 88, FAU 76
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA (4-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dut
|20
|3-6
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|3
|6
|Briggs
|34
|6-21
|2-4
|2-10
|3
|2
|14
|Moore
|23
|2-3
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|4
|6
|Rickards
|29
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|8
|Smith
|32
|8-16
|8-10
|3-11
|2
|2
|27
|Kinslow
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Merritt
|17
|3-7
|2-3
|5-5
|0
|0
|8
|Chang
|11
|5-8
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|11
|Rainey
|13
|0-3
|4-4
|1-2
|3
|1
|4
|Toonders
|17
|2-3
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|2
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-76
|19-26
|18-45
|10
|16
|88
Percentages: FG 42.105, FT .731.
3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Smith 3-5, Rickards 2-3, Briggs 0-4, Merritt 0-1, Chang 0-2, Rainey 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Dut 1, Briggs 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Moore 3, Merritt 2, Rainey 2, Briggs 1, Rickards 1, Chang 1)
Steals: 7 (Briggs 3, Smith 2, Merritt 1, Chang 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FAU (1-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gaye
|15
|2-5
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|6
|Rozentale
|33
|4-8
|3-6
|7-13
|2
|2
|11
|Allen
|34
|10-17
|2-4
|2-9
|3
|3
|24
|Vehka-Aho
|14
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Zaph
|29
|1-8
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|3
|4
|Galeron
|24
|2-7
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|4
|5
|Gordon
|17
|4-8
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|2
|10
|Beck
|11
|1-1
|2-2
|0-0
|3
|2
|4
|Tylka
|23
|5-9
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|12
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-67
|13-18
|12-43
|12
|23
|76
Percentages: FG 43.284, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Allen 2-7, Tylka 2-3, Galeron 1-3, Gaye 0-3, Rozentale 0-1, Vehka-Aho 0-2, Zaph 0-4, Gordon 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Rozentale 2, Gordon 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Zaph 3, Gaye 2, Galeron 2, Gordon 2, Tylka 2, Rozentale 1, Allen 1, Beck 1)
Steals: 5 (Allen 2, Gaye 1, Vehka-Aho 1, Gordon 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FAU
|15
|16
|20
|25
|—
|76
|Florida
|19
|27
|21
|21
|—
|88
A_909
Officials_Natasha Camy, Karen Preato, Cameron Inouye
View Comments