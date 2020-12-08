Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
FLORIDA (4-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dut 20 3-6 0-0 2-5 1 3 6
Briggs 34 6-21 2-4 2-10 3 2 14
Moore 23 2-3 2-2 1-4 0 4 6
Rickards 29 3-8 0-0 0-1 0 1 8
Smith 32 8-16 8-10 3-11 2 2 27
Kinslow 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Merritt 17 3-7 2-3 5-5 0 0 8
Chang 11 5-8 1-2 1-3 0 1 11
Rainey 13 0-3 4-4 1-2 3 1 4
Toonders 17 2-3 0-1 2-2 0 2 4
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 32-76 19-26 18-45 10 16 88

Percentages: FG 42.105, FT .731.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Smith 3-5, Rickards 2-3, Briggs 0-4, Merritt 0-1, Chang 0-2, Rainey 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Dut 1, Briggs 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Moore 3, Merritt 2, Rainey 2, Briggs 1, Rickards 1, Chang 1)

Steals: 7 (Briggs 3, Smith 2, Merritt 1, Chang 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
FAU (1-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gaye 15 2-5 2-2 1-4 0 3 6
Rozentale 33 4-8 3-6 7-13 2 2 11
Allen 34 10-17 2-4 2-9 3 3 24
Vehka-Aho 14 0-4 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Zaph 29 1-8 2-2 1-2 2 3 4
Galeron 24 2-7 0-0 1-6 1 4 5
Gordon 17 4-8 2-2 0-5 1 2 10
Beck 11 1-1 2-2 0-0 3 2 4
Tylka 23 5-9 0-0 0-2 0 4 12
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-67 13-18 12-43 12 23 76

Percentages: FG 43.284, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Allen 2-7, Tylka 2-3, Galeron 1-3, Gaye 0-3, Rozentale 0-1, Vehka-Aho 0-2, Zaph 0-4, Gordon 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Rozentale 2, Gordon 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Zaph 3, Gaye 2, Galeron 2, Gordon 2, Tylka 2, Rozentale 1, Allen 1, Beck 1)

Steals: 5 (Allen 2, Gaye 1, Vehka-Aho 1, Gordon 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FAU 15 16 20 25 76
Florida 19 27 21 21 88

A_909

Officials_Natasha Camy, Karen Preato, Cameron Inouye