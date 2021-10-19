Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1

Florida 0 1 3 - 4 Tampa Bay 0 0 1 - 1 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Florida, Montour 1 (Reinhart, Lundell), 6:12. Third Period_2, Tampa Bay, Point 1 (Hedman, Rutta), 2:36. 3, Florida, Barkov 2 (Verhaeghe), 3:40. 4, Florida, Lundell 1 (Reinhart, Marchment), 13:19. 5, Florida, Duclair 3 (Barkov, Forsling), 17:54 (en). Shots on Goal_Florida 12-9-11_32. Tampa Bay 10-6-15_31. Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 3; Tampa Bay 0 of 6. Goalies_Florida, Knight 1-0-0 (31 shots-30 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 2-2-0 (31-28). A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:29. Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Andrew Smith.