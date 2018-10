Flames-Rangers Sums

Calgary 1 2 1—4 N.Y. Rangers 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Calgary, Gaudreau 6 (Monahan), 17:00. Penalties_Hathaway, CGY, (holding), 18:16; Kreider, NYR, (holding), 19:12; Calgary bench, served by Tkachuk (too many men on the ice), 19:12.

Second Period_2, Calgary, Hathaway 3 (Jankowski), 12:21. 3, Calgary, Gaudreau 7 (Giordano), 14:55. Penalties_Howden, NYR, (tripping), 15:23.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 4 (Zuccarello, Pionk), 6:41 (pp). 5, Calgary, Hathaway 4, 18:07. Penalties_Bennett, CGY, (boarding), 5:58; Zuccarello, NYR, (slashing), 18:07.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 11-10-5_26. N.Y. Rangers 12-13-20_45.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 2.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 3-0-0 (45 shots-44 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 2-5-1 (26-22).

A_17,404 (18,006). T_2:28.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Scott Driscoll.