YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Drew Lowder had 18 points to lead five Eastern Michigan players in double figures as the Eagles beat Akron 71-59 on Saturday.

Yeikson Montero added 14 points for the Eagles (3-3, 1-2 Mid-American). Bryce McBride, Noah Morgan and Ty Groce had 10 points each. Montero also had six rebounds.