Fired Browns coach disputes owner's claim of 'discord'

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson meets with reporters after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh. Jackson, who was fired this week, disputes owner Jimmy Haslam’s assertion there was “internal discord” on the team’s coaching staff. less FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson meets with reporters after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh. Jackson, who was fired this ... more Photo: Don Wright, AP Photo: Don Wright, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fired Browns coach disputes owner's claim of 'discord' 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CLEVELAND (AP) — Fired Browns coach Hue Jackson disputes owner Jimmy Haslam's assertion there was "internal discord" on the coaching staff.

Jackson was dismissed by Haslam on Monday after going 3-36-1 over two-plus seasons. The owner cited a personality clash as the main reason he fired his fourth coach in six years along with offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

While appearing on ESPN, Jackson acknowledged he didn't win nearly enough and said any disagreements he had with Haley or other assistants were nothing beyond what's normal in the NFL.

Jackson said he doesn't regret hiring Haley, but felt he was "on the clock" and needed to bring in a qualified play caller after going 1-15 and 0-16 in his first two seasons.

Jackson said he's gone public so quickly after his firing because he wants people to understand "I'm human just like anybody else. So what am I supposed to do? I'm not going to go crawl into a hole and say pull the covers."

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL