Fijians, Kiwis celebrate multiple medals in Olympic rugby 7s JOHN PYE, AP Sports Writer Aug. 1, 2021 Updated: Aug. 1, 2021 1:28 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Little girls have been watching for decades as the boys in villages across Fiji's scattered islands endlessly honed the skills that would ultimately earn them a living by playing a game they love.
The way Rusila Nagasau’s squad went about winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, going ever-so-close to upsetting eventual champion New Zealand, showed that their national sport isn't solely the domain of Fiji's men.