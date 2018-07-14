https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Fielding-stops-Zeuge-to-win-WBA-super-13075684.php
Fielding stops Zeuge to win WBA super middleweight belt
OFFENBURG, Germany (AP) — Rocky Fielding of England stopped the previously unbeaten Tyron Zeuge in the fifth round to take the German's WBA super middleweight belt by technical knockout on Saturday.
It's the 30-year-old Fielding's first world title.
Zeuge appeared to be in trouble after a barrage of punches in the fourth round, and Fielding pressed his advantage in the next. The Liverpudlian rocked Zeuge with an uppercut and followed up with a left blow to the liver that caused Zeuge to drop to the canvas. Zeuge's corner threw in the towel.
Fielding improved to 27-1 (15 KOs), while Zeuge dropped to 22-1-1 (12 KOs).
Zeuge, trained by former two-time world champion Juergen Braehmer, had been the last current German world title-holder in boxing.
