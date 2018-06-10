Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel wins the Canadian Grand Prix
Jimmy Golen, Ap Sports Writer
Updated 3:59 pm, Sunday, June 10, 2018
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany comes through the Senna corner at the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix auto race on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Photo: Graham Hughes, AP
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel (5), of Germany, leads Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas (77), of Finland, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen (33), of the Netherlands, through the first turns during the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) less
Photo: Graham Hughes, AP
McLaren driver Fernando Alonso, of Spain, drives through the Senna corner as he starts his 300th F1 race during the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) less
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, AP
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, comes through the Senna corner during the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) less
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, AP
MONTREAL (AP) — Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has won the Canadian Grand Prix after leading the race from the pole to the checkered flag.
With the victory, Vettel took a one-point lead over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One standings.
Vettel picked up his second career victory at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and the first for Ferrari in Montreal since Michael Schumacher won three in a row from 2002-04.
Valtteri Bottas was second in his Mercedes, about six seconds back. Max Verstappen was third and the other Red Bull car, driven by Daniel Ricciardo, was fourth. Hamilton, who came into the weekend leading the championship standings, came in fifth.
It's Vettel's 50th career win and his third of the season.
