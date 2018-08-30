Federer tries to extend a US Open streak Zverev wants to end

NEW YORK (AP) — The first two rounds of the U.S. Open have always been a breeze for Roger Federer.

Alexander Zverev is still trying to master them.

Federer tries to remain unbeaten in the first two rounds at Flushing Meadows, and Zverev finally tries to make the third round for the first time when both are in action Thursday.

Former champions Novak Djokovic and Maric Cilic also have second-round matches on the men's side, and 2016 champ Angelique Kerber is among the women in action.

Federer, 17-0 in second-round matches, faces Frenchman Benoit Paire. The No. 2 Federer has won all six meetings, though Paire had two match points in their last matchup in June in Germany before the five-time U.S. Open champion won 9-7 in a third-set tiebreaker.

Zverev, the No. 4 seed, is in the U.S. Open for the fourth time. He faces another Frenchman, Nicolas Mahut.

