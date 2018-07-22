Familia gets win as A's beat Giants 6-5 in 10 innings













Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 Oakland Athletics pitcher Jeurys Familia works against the San Francisco Giants in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Oakland Athletics pitcher Jeurys Familia works against the San Francisco Giants in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 2 of 4 Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman, second from right, celebrates with teammates Stephen Piscotty (25) and Chad Pinder (18) and Matt Olson, second from left, after making the winning hit against the San Francisco Giants in the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. less Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman, second from right, celebrates with teammates Stephen Piscotty (25) and Chad Pinder (18) and Matt Olson, second from left, after making the winning hit against the San Francisco ... more Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 3 of 4 San Francisco Giants' Andrew McCutchen, right, is congratulated by Buster Posey (28) after hitting a home run off Oakland Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. less San Francisco Giants' Andrew McCutchen, right, is congratulated by Buster Posey (28) after hitting a home run off Oakland Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 22, 2018, ... more Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 4 of 4 San Francisco Giants' Andrew McCutchen celebrates after hitting a home run off Oakland Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. San Francisco Giants' Andrew McCutchen celebrates after hitting a home run off Oakland Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Photo: Ben Margot, AP Familia gets win as A's beat Giants 6-5 in 10 innings 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jeurys Familia got the win in his Oakland debut, Marcus Semien scored from second base on Matt Chapman's infield chopper in the 10th inning, and the Athletics beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 on Sunday.

Familia was acquired in a trade with the New York Mets on Saturday for two minor leaguers and $1 million in international signing bonus pool allotment. The right-hander, who had 17 saves with New York, arrived in Oakland about an hour before the game, but managed to pitch two scoreless innings.

Khris Davis and Matt Olson each homered twice to help the A's win the inaugural Bay Bridge series trophy before a third consecutive sellout crowd at the Coliseum.

Semien drew a leadoff walk against Ty Blach (6-6) in the 10th and advanced to second on Stephen Piscotty's deep flyout to center. After Davis was intentionally walked and Olson flew out, Chapman drove in Semien with an infield single that bounced just past All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford into left field.

Familia (5-4) allowed a leadoff single to Austin Slater in the ninth, and then retired his next five batters. Alen Hanson bounced into an inning-ending double play in the ninth.

Andrew McCutchen homered for San Francisco. Austin Slater collected three hits, Pablo Sandoval had a pinch-hit, two-run single and Nick Hundley added two hits and scored twice.

San Francisco didn't have a baserunner until the fifth inning and trailed 4-1 before scoring three in the seventh and one in the eighth.

McCutchen homered on a 3-2 pitch from former San Francisco reliever Yusmeiro Petit in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: 2B Joe Panik (groin) ran before the game.

Athletics: All-Star 2B Jed Lowrie was given the day off after getting hit by a pitch and fouling a ball off his body near the same area Saturday. ... OF Chad Pinder is nursing a sore wrist and thumb after stumbling over the leg of Giants infielder Hanson and falling hard to the turf a day earlier. Mark Canha (hamstring) was also rested.

UP NEXT

Giants: Head to Seattle for a two-game series beginning Tuesday. LHP Andrew Suarez (3-6, 3.94 ERA) starts for San Francisco and is winless since June 29.

Athletics: LHP Brett Anderson (1-2, 6.08 ERA) pitches in Texas on Monday in his first start against the Rangers since 2015.