FIU beats Texas St. 87-81 in CollegeInsider.com tourney

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Brian Beard Jr. and Devon Andrews scored 29 points apiece as Florida International beat Texas State 87-81 in the first round of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament on Saturday night.

Tre'Larenz Nottingham tied a career high with 27 points for the Bobcats (24-10). Eric Terry added 15 points. Jaylen Shead had 13 points.

